Naagin Fame Surbhi Chandna Replaces New Mom Bharti Singh As The Host Of Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan

Surbhi Chandna is all set to co-host Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan with Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The actress will be replacing new mom Bharti Singh as the host of the popular talent-based reality show.

Chandna recently took to her social media account to share a video of her getting her makeup done whilst fulfilling her taste buds in between. She also posted a video of her sharing the stage with legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty.



Surbhi was seen wearing an off-shoulder sequined gown in pastel green colour for her first episode as the host of the Colors TV show. Meanwhile, many photos of her co-hosting with Haarsh have made their way online and are doing the rounds of social media. Fans of the Naagin actress are excited to see her in her new avatar. Take a look at Surbhi’s outfit below:

For the uninitiated, Bharti Singh co-hosted Hunarbaaz with her hubby Haarsh but the comedian is on maternity leave as she delivered a baby boy on April 3, 2022. Haarsh had announced the news of welcoming their baby on Sunday on his social media account. Take a look!

Meanwhile, Haarsh as continues to work, Bharti will be taking a break from her work commitments. However, it must be noted that she worked till a day before her delivery and fans were mighty impressed with her dedication to her work.

On the professional front, Surbhi was last seen on the small screen in Naagin 5 opposite Sharad Malhotra. The actress received tremendous amounts of appreciation for her role of a shape-shifting serpent on the popular show. She recently even appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss 15.