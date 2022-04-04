    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Naagin Fame Surbhi Chandna Replaces New Mom Bharti Singh As The Host Of Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan

      By
      |

      Surbhi Chandna is all set to co-host Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan with Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The actress will be replacing new mom Bharti Singh as the host of the popular talent-based reality show.

      surbhi

      Chandna recently took to her social media account to share a video of her getting her makeup done whilst fulfilling her taste buds in between. She also posted a video of her sharing the stage with legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty.

      Bharti Singh


      Surbhi was seen wearing an off-shoulder sequined gown in pastel green colour for her first episode as the host of the Colors TV show. Meanwhile, many photos of her co-hosting with Haarsh have made their way online and are doing the rounds of social media. Fans of the Naagin actress are excited to see her in her new avatar. Take a look at Surbhi’s outfit below:

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Amel Princesse (@amel_sc_sunshine)

      For the uninitiated, Bharti Singh co-hosted Hunarbaaz with her hubby Haarsh but the comedian is on maternity leave as she delivered a baby boy on April 3, 2022. Haarsh had announced the news of welcoming their baby on Sunday on his social media account. Take a look!

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Haarsh Limbachiyaa (@haarshlimbachiyaa30)

      Meanwhile, Haarsh as continues to work, Bharti will be taking a break from her work commitments. However, it must be noted that she worked till a day before her delivery and fans were mighty impressed with her dedication to her work.

      Tusharr Khanna Is All Set To Join Naagin 6, Will Play Tejasswi Prakash’s Love Interest On The ShowTusharr Khanna Is All Set To Join Naagin 6, Will Play Tejasswi Prakash’s Love Interest On The Show

      Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa Welcome A Baby Boy, Jasmin Bhasin & Other Celebs Shower Them With WishesBharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa Welcome A Baby Boy, Jasmin Bhasin & Other Celebs Shower Them With Wishes


      On the professional front, Surbhi was last seen on the small screen in Naagin 5 opposite Sharad Malhotra. The actress received tremendous amounts of appreciation for her role of a shape-shifting serpent on the popular show. She recently even appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss 15.

      Comments
      Story first published: Monday, April 4, 2022, 20:31 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 4, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X