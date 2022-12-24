Tunisha Sharma To Sushant Singh Rajput: 5 Shocking Suicides Of TV industry

Tunisha Sharma, the lead actress of SAB TV's Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, is no more. In a shocking turn of events, the 20-year-old TV star hanged herself on the sets of her show. Her body was found in the makeup room of the male lead of the fantasy drama.

While the real reason behind her untimely demise isn't yet out, Tunisha was in depression. Several reports even suggested that she ended her life as she was pregnant and her boyfriend refused to marry her. However, even that isn't confirmed.

TV Actress Tunisha Sharma Was Pregnant, Boyfriend Refused To Marry Her: Report

In the past, many other popular TV celebrities too committed suicide. While some succumbed to emotional and financial pressures, others ended their life due to turbulent relationships.

From Tunisha Sharma to Sushant Singh Rajput, let's look at shocking suicides in the TV industry.

