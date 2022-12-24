TV Actress Tunisha Sharma Was Pregnant, Boyfriend Refused To Marry Her: Report

In a shocking turn of events, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma is no more. As revealed earlier, the 20-year-old TV star committed suicide by hanging herself in the makeup room of her show's lead actor.

Sources informed Filmibeat that Tunisha was suffering from depression. Her untimely demise has been a huge shock to the entertainment industry.

While fans are mourning her death, some shocking information related to her suicide has come out. According to an E24 report, Tunisha was pregnant. Yes, you read that right! The report further states that her boyfriend refused to marry her which might be the reason behind her death.

While it is not confirmed, the actress didn't deserve an end like this. She was very talented and owned a huge fan following. We can just say that this is a huge loss to the industry. In just 10 days, on January 4, she would have turned 21.

For the unversed, she was essaying the role of Ali Baba's love interest Shehzaadi Mariam in SAB TV's fantasy show. The show premiered in August this year and has been performing decently on the TRP charts. Fans were loved her onscreen chemistry with Sheezan Khan.

On the acting front, she started her career as a child artist and later earned fame for playing lead roles in several popular TV shows. As a child actor, she played pivotal roles in Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.

She also played young Katrina Kaif in films like Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho. She played her first lead role in Colors TV's Internet Wala Love alongside Shivin Narang. Later, she featured in Ishq Subhan Allah and Hero - Gayab Mode On.

May her soul rest in peace!