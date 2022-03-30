Yeh Hai Chahatein: Krutika Desai AKA Vaijyanti Talks About Her Exit; Says 'It Was A Delightful Experience'

Yeh Hai Chahatein is one of the top shows on the TRP chart. The show's twists have been keeping the audiences glued. Recently, Vaijyanti's (played by Krutika Desai) motive was revealed and Rudra and Preesha got rid of her. With this, Krutika's track came to an end in the show.

Recently, Krutika, who wrapped up the shoot, spoke about her exit from the show. She also spoke about her journey in the show and said that it was delightful experience.

The actress was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "It has been a fulfilling experience. It was challenging and exciting at the same time to portray a character like that since I didn't do anything like that before. Vaijanti entered as a fun-loving and bubbly character but soon there was a leap to follow. Post leap, her mannerisms changes drastically and at that point in time it was a little difficult to understand the arc of the character. However, the Directors really helped me and briefed me on the same post which I got the hang of it."

She feels that the treatment for actors in Balaji Telefilms is very different from the other shows and she thoroughly enjoyed being on the sets. She said that she bonded well with almost everyone and added that these bonds are for life, and it is nice to have found such amazing people to work with.

Talking about her last day of shoot, she said that usually last day shoots are sad and she tends to sulk, but in Yeh Hai Chahatein it was different. She added that they told her that YHC set is lucky as people who move out of the show tend to get bigger and better projects.

She concluded by saying, "There was this whole positive atmosphere on the sets and everybody cheered me and wished to see me as a lead in other projects. They told me that YHC set is lucky as people who move out of the show tend to get bigger and better projects. I ended the shoot on a happy note. There was an on spot lunch party that we did on the last day. It was a delightful experience."