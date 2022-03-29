Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's Shivangi Khedkar On Fans Love & The Trends: It Feels Great; I Am Blessed

Shivangi Khedkar became popular with her role of Pallavi from Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. Shivangi's jodi with her co-star Sai Ketan Rao was loved by fans. Even after the show went off-air, fans are showering love on them. Recently, fans decided to trend 'Best Debutants SAISHI' on social media for Sai and Shivangi.

The actress recently spoke about the love and support from fans and revealed what she is looking forward to.



About fans love and the trends, she told India-Forums, "What do I say about fans, I am like do I really deserve this. This feels great and this is unbelievable because even after the show going off air, fans are of the opinion that we will try to get them back in any way possible. In fact, our producers keep telling us that your fans are crazy. I am blessed is all that I have to say."

The actress revealed that she is trying to do something which she has not done yet. She feels that she can do this only by doing web shows, as it is welcoming. She added that if something comes along in television, she would do that.

She also spoke about getting back to pole dancing session and said that she hate gyming and tries to push herself by doing pole dancing, boxing and pilates.

Shivangi concluded by saying, "I just got done with my class. There has to be some kind of exercise you have to do. I hate gyming and I try and push myself into things like pole dancing, boxing, Pilates, because its more about balance and everything, so it is fun. There are a lot of bruises everywhere and people might think who is beating her up (laughs), yet, I keep asking all my girlfriends to join me."