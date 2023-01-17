Bina Photoshoot Ke Bhi Festival Mana Liya...: Ankita Lokhande Trolled For Grand Makar Sankranti Celebrations

Ankita
Lokhande
and
Vicky
Jain
have
been
painting
the
town
red
with
their
romance
ever
since
they
tied
the
knot.
From
sharing
mushy
posts
to
supporting
each
other,
the
duo
has
been
giving
us
serious
couple
goals
to
their
fans.
The
two
lovebirds,
who
don't
shy
away
from
engaging
in
PDA,
celebrated
Makar
Sankranti
2023
in
a
grand
way.
When
Ankita
and
Vicky
posted
the
photos
from
their
fun-filled
celebrations
on
social
media,
little
did
they
know
that
they
would
trolled
for
the
same.
While
we
just
loved
their
stunning
snaps
from
the
festival,
a
certain
section
of
the
netizens
expressed
their
displeasure
over
one
thing.
ANKITA
LOKHANDE
MAKAR
SANKRANTI
PICS
The
TV
diva
sported
a
traditional
Marathi
look
for
the
Makar
Sankranti
celebrations.
From
donning
an
elegant
saree
to
wearing
the
Marathi
nose-pin
(nath),
the
Pavitra
Rishta
actress
looked
every
bit
of
elegant
in
her
ethnic
avatar.
While
Ankita
Lokhande's
fans
gushed
over
her
look,
the
netizens
expressed
their
displeasure
in
the
comments
section.
They
asked
her
why
she
need
to
celebrate
the
festival
by
doing
a
photoshoot'.
One
user
wrote,
"Itna
show
off
kyu
life
me....khush
ho
toh
apne
andar
celebrate
karo
usse
Ankita."
"Bina
photoshoot
k
bhi
koi
festival
mana
liya
karo
iska
tho
showoff
chalta
rehta
hamesha
kya
normal
days
ka
festival," another
user
commented.
ANKITA
LOKHANDE
FANS
SLAM
TROLLS
Ankita's
fans
came
to
her
defence
after
the
trolls
attacked
her.
Her
fan
dropped
a
comment
that
is
enough
to
silence
the
naysayers.
The
user
wrote,
"Yaha
kuch
log
apna
giyan
de
rhe
h
ke
bina
photoshoot
ke
bhi
festival
Manya
ja
sakta
hai
to
kya
phele
khud
issa
karte
hai
bho
log
apni
selfie
nhi
lete
hoge
pata
nhi
dosro
ko
giyan
dene
q
ajate
hai."
WHAT'S
NEXT
FOR
ANKITA
LOKHANDE?
Last
year,
Ankita
Lokhande
and
Vicky
Jain
participated
in
Smart
Jodi,
which
aired
on
Star
Plus.
The
couple
defeated
other
real-life
jodis
including
Arjun
Bijlani-Neha
Sharma
and
Neil
Bhatt-Aishwarya
Sharma
to
lift
the
winner's
trophy
of
the
reality
show.
Ankita,
who
shot
to
fame
after
playing
the
role
of
Archana
in
Ekta
Kapoor's
Pavitra
Rishta
opposite
Sushant
Singh
Rajput,
is
yet
to
announce
her
next
project.
