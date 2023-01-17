Bina Photoshoot Ke Bhi Festival Mana Liya...: Ankita Lokhande Trolled For Grand Makar Sankranti Celebrations

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were trolled for celebrating Makar Sankranti celebrations in a grand way. Their fans extended support to the couple after they were trolled.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been painting the town red with their romance ever since they tied the knot. From sharing mushy posts to supporting each other, the duo has been giving us serious couple goals to their fans. The two lovebirds, who don't shy away from engaging in PDA, celebrated Makar Sankranti 2023 in a grand way.

When Ankita and Vicky posted the photos from their fun-filled celebrations on social media, little did they know that they would trolled for the same. While we just loved their stunning snaps from the festival, a certain section of the netizens expressed their displeasure over one thing.

ANKITA LOKHANDE MAKAR SANKRANTI PICS

The TV diva sported a traditional Marathi look for the Makar Sankranti celebrations. From donning an elegant saree to wearing the Marathi nose-pin (nath), the Pavitra Rishta actress looked every bit of elegant in her ethnic avatar.

While Ankita Lokhande's fans gushed over her look, the netizens expressed their displeasure in the comments section. They asked her why she need to celebrate the festival by doing a photoshoot'. One user wrote, "Itna show off kyu life me....khush ho toh apne andar celebrate karo usse Ankita."

"Bina photoshoot k bhi koi festival mana liya karo iska tho showoff chalta rehta hamesha kya normal days ka festival," another user commented.

ANKITA LOKHANDE FANS SLAM TROLLS

Ankita's fans came to her defence after the trolls attacked her. Her fan dropped a comment that is enough to silence the naysayers. The user wrote, "Yaha kuch log apna giyan de rhe h ke bina photoshoot ke bhi festival Manya ja sakta hai to kya phele khud issa karte hai bho log apni selfie nhi lete hoge pata nhi dosro ko giyan dene q ajate hai."

WHAT'S NEXT FOR ANKITA LOKHANDE?

Last year, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain participated in Smart Jodi, which aired on Star Plus. The couple defeated other real-life jodis including Arjun Bijlani-Neha Sharma and Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma to lift the winner's trophy of the reality show.

Ankita, who shot to fame after playing the role of Archana in Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, is yet to announce her next project.

DISCLAIMER: The particular article is a compilation of thoughts shared by social media users on the subject. Ideas expressed do not reflect the view of Filmibeat.