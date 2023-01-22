Bigg Boss 16 Eviction: Archana Gautam Breaks Down As Housemates Team Up To Eliminate Soundarya Sharma; WATCH

Bigg Boss 16 Nominated Contestants

For the uninitiated, this week four contestants have been nominated for elimination which includes Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Soundarya Sharma. While Tina and Shalin have been nominated for their fake bond, Sumbul and Soundarya got into the danger zone over their participation in the game.

Bigg Boss 16 Elimination Twist

So far we have seen that the contestants have been majorly eliminated on the basis of the audience's votes. However, as per the recent promo, this week it will be the housemates who will decide which nominated contestant will be evicted from Bigg Boss 16. Yes! The decision will be made by Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Choudhary and MC Stan.

Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta In Danger Zone

As per the promo, Archana Gautam and MC Stan are of the opinion that Shalin Bhanot hasn't been putting in any effort in the game and wants to be out of the show. However, Shiv Thakare defended saying that the duo has been giving content be it with their fake bond or their new rivalry.

Archana Gautam Reacts To Soundarya Sharma’s Elimination

On the other hand, Priyanka Choudhary was seen taking Soundarya Sharma's name for elimination. The promo dropped hints that the majority appeared to be okay with this however, Nimrit apparently refused for the same. On the other hand, Archana Gautam broke into tears over the buzz about Soundarya Sharma's elimination. She was seen defending Soundarya stating that the latter does every task with perfection. While an official announcement about Soundarya Sharma's elimination is yet to be made, if the reports turned out to be true, it will certainly be a heartbreaking moment for Archana Gautam.