Bigg Boss 16 Eviction: Archana Gautam Breaks Down As Housemates Team Up To Eliminate Soundarya Sharma; WATCH

Bigg
Boss
16
never
fails
to
surprise
the
audience
and
each
episode
comes
with
an
interesting
twist
which
keeps
the
audience
intrigued.
From
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Tina
Datta's
fight
to
the
ticket
to
finale
week,
the
popular
reality
show
witnessed
quite
a
happening
week
which
left
everyone
brimming
with
an
opinion.
On
the
other
hand,
as
Bigg
Boss
16
is
heading
towards
its
grand
finale,
the
fight
to
survive
in
the
house
is
getting
intense.
Amid
this,
the
elimination
on
the
show
is
set
to
intensify
the
game
once
again.
Bigg
Boss
16
Nominated
Contestants
For
the
uninitiated,
this
week
four
contestants
have
been
nominated
for
elimination
which
includes
Shalin
Bhanot,
Tina
Datta,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
and
Soundarya
Sharma.
While
Tina
and
Shalin
have
been
nominated
for
their
fake
bond,
Sumbul
and
Soundarya
got
into
the
danger
zone
over
their
participation
in
the
game.
Bigg
Boss
16
Elimination
Twist
So
far
we
have
seen
that
the
contestants
have
been
majorly
eliminated
on
the
basis
of
the
audience's
votes.
However,
as
per
the
recent
promo,
this
week
it
will
be
the
housemates
who
will
decide
which
nominated
contestant
will
be
evicted
from
Bigg
Boss
16.
Yes!
The
decision
will
be
made
by
Shiv
Thakare,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Archana
Gautam,
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
MC
Stan.
Shalin
Bhanot-Tina
Datta
In
Danger
Zone
As
per
the
promo,
Archana
Gautam
and
MC
Stan
are
of
the
opinion
that
Shalin
Bhanot
hasn't
been
putting
in
any
effort
in
the
game
and
wants
to
be
out
of
the
show.
However,
Shiv
Thakare
defended
saying
that
the
duo
has
been
giving
content
be
it
with
their
fake
bond
or
their
new
rivalry.
Archana
Gautam
Reacts
To
Soundarya
Sharma’s
Elimination
On
the
other
hand,
Priyanka
Choudhary
was
seen
taking
Soundarya
Sharma's
name
for
elimination.
The
promo
dropped
hints
that
the
majority
appeared
to
be
okay
with
this
however,
Nimrit
apparently
refused
for
the
same.
On
the
other
hand,
Archana
Gautam
broke
into
tears
over
the
buzz
about
Soundarya
Sharma's
elimination.
She
was
seen
defending
Soundarya
stating
that
the
latter
does
every
task
with
perfection.
While
an
official
announcement
about
Soundarya
Sharma's
elimination
is
yet
to
be
made,
if
the
reports
turned
out
to
be
true,
it
will
certainly
be
a
heartbreaking
moment
for
Archana
Gautam.
Story first published: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 11:43 [IST]