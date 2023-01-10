Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Did Sumbul Touqeer's Father REFUSE To Come Because Of Tina Datta's Mom?

Bigg
Boss
16
Family
Week:
The
new
episodes
of
Salman
Khan's
reality
show
will
turn
out
to
be
a
tear-jerker
as
the
family
members
of
the
contestants
will
enter
the
BB
16
house.
Fans
are
quite
excited
to
see
the
reunion
of
the
Bigg
Boss
16
housemates
with
their
loved
ones
after
100
long
days.
While
the
viewers
have
showered
the
family
members
with
love
on
social
media,
Sumbul
Touqeer's
followers
have
expressed
their
desire
to
see
her
reunion
with
her
father
Touqeer
Hasan
Khan.
Although
her
dad
won't
be
seen
in
the
Family
Week
episode,
her
uncle
will
enter
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
to
support
the
Imlie
actress.
Bigg
Boss
16?
Did
Sumbul's
Dad
Refuse
To
Enter
BB
16
House?
If
the
recent
buzz
is
to
be
believed,
Sumbul
Touqeer's
dad
refused
to
make
an
entry
as
a
special
guest
during
the
Family
Week
because
of
Tina
Datta's
mother.
It
is
being
said
that
he
was
not
keen
to
enter
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
along
with
Tina's
mom,
with
whom
he
engaged
in
a
war
of
words
during
a
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode.
There's
no
official
confirmation
about
the
same
but
gossip
mills
continue
to
churn
out
stories
related
to
Touqeer
Hasan's
absence.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Why
Sumbul's
Dad
Is
Not
Part
Of
Family
Week?
According
to
the
official
Twitter
handle
of
Khabri,
Sumbul's
father
denied
to
enter
the
show
when
he
was
informed
about
making
an
entry
along
with
Tina
Datta's
mother.
"#SumbulTouqeerKhan
father
denied
to
enter
#BiggBoss16
house
when
he
got
to
know
that
he
will
be
entering
with
#TinaDatta
mother," the
tweet
read.
Fans
reacted
to
the
tweet
by
sharing
their
views
about
the
same.
One
user
wrote,
"Good
job
uncle.
Toxicity
se
aap
door
rahein
toh
hi
accha.
We
all
are
supporting
Sumbul.
Brand
and
Brand
ki
mummy
ko
controversy
ka
fame
mubarak
#SumbulTouqeerKhan."
Bigg
Boss
16:
Sumbul
Touqeer
Nominated
This
Week
Sumbul
Touqeer
has
been
nominated
for
elimination
this
week.
She
is
in
the
danger
zone
along
with
MC
Stan,
Sreejita
De
and
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia.
Three
members
of
the
'mandali'
are
nominated
as
majority
of
the
contestants
voted
against
the
'Lost'
group
that
comprised
of
the
four
celebrities.
Last
week,
the
makers
had
scrapped
the
elimination,
leaving
the
viewers
surprised.
Sumbul
Touqeer's
dad
had
a
heated
argument
with
Tina
Datta's
mother
last
year
after
he
said
demeaning
things
about
the
Uttaran
actress.
Her
mom
had
accused
him
of
abusing
her
daughter
on
national
television,
slamming
him
for
saying
things
about
others
in
Bigg
Boss
16.
We
believe
that
we
should
take
the
rumours
with
a
pinch
of
salt.
Sumbul
Touqeer's
father
might
be
busy
fulfilling
his
professional
commitments
and
hence,
might
not
be
available
for
shoot
during
the
said
period.
What
do
you
have
to
say
about
Sumbul
Touqeer's
game
plan?
