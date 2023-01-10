Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Did Sumbul Touqeer's Father REFUSE To Come Because Of Tina Datta's Mom?

Bigg Boss 16? Did Sumbul's Dad Refuse To Enter BB 16 House?

If the recent buzz is to be believed, Sumbul Touqeer's dad refused to make an entry as a special guest during the Family Week because of Tina Datta's mother. It is being said that he was not keen to enter the Bigg Boss 16 house along with Tina's mom, with whom he engaged in a war of words during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

There's no official confirmation about the same but gossip mills continue to churn out stories related to Touqeer Hasan's absence.

Bigg Boss 16: Why Sumbul's Dad Is Not Part Of Family Week?

According to the official Twitter handle of Khabri, Sumbul's father denied to enter the show when he was informed about making an entry along with Tina Datta's mother.

"#SumbulTouqeerKhan father denied to enter #BiggBoss16 house when he got to know that he will be entering with #TinaDatta mother," the tweet read.

Fans reacted to the tweet by sharing their views about the same. One user wrote, "Good job uncle. Toxicity se aap door rahein toh hi accha. We all are supporting Sumbul. Brand and Brand ki mummy ko controversy ka fame mubarak #SumbulTouqeerKhan."

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Nominated This Week

Sumbul Touqeer has been nominated for elimination this week. She is in the danger zone along with MC Stan, Sreejita De and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Three members of the 'mandali' are nominated as majority of the contestants voted against the 'Lost' group that comprised of the four celebrities.

Last week, the makers had scrapped the elimination, leaving the viewers surprised.