BB16 | Ex-Winner Slams Nimrit For Being Unfair To Priyanka During Torture Task; Says ‘Haath Se Hataoge Toh…’

As the prize money task on Bigg Boss 16 left everyone brimming with an opinion, the former BB winner took a jibe at Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for her behaviour towards Priyanka Choudhary during the task.

Bigg Boss 16 is in its last leg and things are getting spiced up in the house. After all, the race to lift the winner's trophy is getting intense with every passing day. Interestingly, the popular reality show witnessed a torture task of late wherein the housemates were given a chance to win back the prize money. It was mandali vs non-mandali task. And while it started with mandali members were seen torturing Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chaudhary, the task has left everyone brimming with an opinion.

Amid this, former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan has taken a jibe at Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for her performance during the torture task. It was seen Nimrit, along with Shiv Thakare and MC Stan, was seen targeting Priyanka. In fact, she even tried removing her hand from the buzzer which was against the rules. Highlighting this, Gauahar tweeted, "What's wrong with people !!!!! Haath se hataoge toh task hi nahi hoga .... #obvious". It is evident that Gauahar isn't pleased by Nimrit's performance during the task.

What’s wrong with people !!!!! Haath se hataoge toh task hi nahi hoga …. #obvious #bb16 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 1, 2023

Meanwhile, Kamya Punjabi has hailed Archana and Priyanka for holding their ground during the task. She tweeted, "Well played Archana n Priyanka but trust me Mandali ne yeh task bahot hi sharafat se kiya, hamare time pe isse 1000% jyada torture kiya gaya tha, this was nothing plus one hour time frame". On the other hand, Ankit Gupta has also lauded Priyanka's performance during the torture task.

"I am so so so proud of you the way you performed in the torture task, the way you stood your ground with that confident smile on your face. I am so proud, it was a treat to watch. It actually felt like you are not getting tortured, it is the mandali who is getting tortured," Ankit was quoted saying.