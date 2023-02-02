BB16 | Ex-Winner Slams Nimrit For Being Unfair To Priyanka During Torture Task; Says ‘Haath Se Hataoge Toh…’

Bigg
Boss
16
is
in
its
last
leg
and
things
are
getting
spiced
up
in
the
house.
After
all,
the
race
to
lift
the
winner's
trophy
is
getting
intense
with
every
passing
day.
Interestingly,
the
popular
reality
show
witnessed
a
torture
task
of
late
wherein
the
housemates
were
given
a
chance
to
win
back
the
prize
money.
It
was
mandali
vs
non-mandali
task.
And
while
it
started
with
mandali
members
were
seen
torturing
Shalin
Bhanot,
Archana
Gautam
and
Priyanka
Chaudhary,
the
task
has
left
everyone
brimming
with
an
opinion.
Amid
this,
former
Bigg
Boss
winner
Gauahar
Khan
has
taken
a
jibe
at
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
for
her
performance
during
the
torture
task.
It
was
seen
Nimrit,
along
with
Shiv
Thakare
and
MC
Stan,
was
seen
targeting
Priyanka.
In
fact,
she
even
tried
removing
her
hand
from
the
buzzer
which
was
against
the
rules.
Highlighting
this,
Gauahar
tweeted,
"What's
wrong
with
people
!!!!!
Haath
se
hataoge
toh
task
hi
nahi
hoga
....
#obvious".
It
is
evident
that
Gauahar
isn't
pleased
by
Nimrit's
performance
during
the
task.
Meanwhile,
Kamya
Punjabi
has
hailed
Archana
and
Priyanka
for
holding
their
ground
during
the
task.
She
tweeted,
"Well
played
Archana
n
Priyanka
but
trust
me
Mandali
ne
yeh
task
bahot
hi
sharafat
se
kiya,
hamare
time
pe
isse
1000%
jyada
torture
kiya
gaya
tha,
this
was
nothing
plus
one
hour
time
frame".
On
the
other
hand,
Ankit
Gupta
has
also
lauded
Priyanka's
performance
during
the
torture
task.
"I
am
so
so
so
proud
of
you
the
way
you
performed
in
the
torture
task,
the
way
you
stood
your
ground
with
that
confident
smile
on
your
face.
I
am
so
proud,
it
was
a
treat
to
watch.
It
actually
felt
like
you
are
not
getting
tortured,
it
is
the
mandali
who
is
getting
tortured,"
Ankit
was
quoted
saying.
