BB16: Ex Contestant Calls Out Tina Datta For Dragging Shalin’s Ex-Wife In Her Argument; Says ‘Use Beech Me…..’
Shalin Bhanot & Tina Datta’s recent fight on Bigg Boss 16 has come as a shock to everyone. And while Tina was seen dragging Shalin’s ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur in the argument, Kamya Punjabi took a jibe at the Uttaran actress
Bigg
Boss
16
witnessed
an
ugly
fight
between
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Tina
Datta.
The
duo
had
often
confused
the
audience
with
their
mushy
romance
and
now
they
were
seen
locking
horns.
This
happened
after
Shalin
ditched
Tina
and
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
supported
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
for
her
captaincy.
While
Tina
called
Shalin
'dogla' and
this
led
to
a
heated
argument
between
them.
But
things
took
an
ugly
turn
after
Tina
dragged
Shalin's
e-wife
Dalljiet
Kaur
into
the
conversation.
And
this
hasn't
gone
down
well
with
Kamya
Punjabi.
Tina
Datta
Says
Shalin
Bhanot
Didn’t
Keep
His
Ex-Wife’s
Dignity
During
the
argument,
Shalin
stated,
"Pure
Hindustan
ko
dikhayi
deta
hai
kaun
dogla
hai.
Aapse
ek
ladka
khatam
hota
hai
toh
aap
dusre
ladke
ko
chipakne
jaate
ho".
Soon
Tina
lost
her
calm
and
took
a
jibe
at
Shalin
saying,
"Tum
bolte
ho
tum
ladki
ki
izzat
karte
ho,
Tumne
toh
apne
biwi
ka
bhi
dignity
nahi
rakha
hai".
Jo
iss
game
ka
hissa
nahi
hai
usse
kyu
bich
meh
ColorsTV
Kamya
Punjabi
Takes
A
Jibe
At
Tina
Datta
For
Her
Remark
Now,
former
Bigg
Boss
contestant
Kamya
Punjabi
took
to
the
micro-blogging
site
Twitter
and
took
a
jibe
at
Tina.
She
wrote,
Tina
saying
“I
was
only
a
part
of
that
conversation
but
I
dint
say
anything
wrong
about
u
saundarya”
seriously?
And
u
talk
about
a
woman’s
self
respect
n
dignity
n
blaming
other
women
in
the
house
for
not
taking
a
stand
for
you?
#BiggBoss16
ColorsTV
In
another
tweet,
Kamya
Punjabi
called
out
Tina's
double
standards
and
said,
"Tina
saying
"I
was
only
a
part
of
that
conversation
but
I
dint
say
anything
wrong
about
u
saundarya" seriously?
And
u
talk
about
a
woman's
self
respect
n
dignity
n
blaming
other
women
in
the
house
for
not
taking
a
stand
for
you?"
In
another
tweet,
Kamya
Punjabi
also
took
a
jibe
at
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
wondered
is
she
getting
into
Shalin
and
Tina.
She
wrote,
"What
has
happened
to
#Priyanka
lately?
What
is
she
doing
between
#Tina
n
#Shalin
?
N
why
so
loud
all
the
time?
I
can't
understand
a
word
tina
is
saying".
Shalin
Bhanot
And
Tina
Datta
In
Danger
Zone
As
of
now,
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Tina
Datta
are
in
a
danger
zone.
The
duo
have
been
nominated
for
elimination
along
with
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
and
Soundarya
Sharma.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
who
will
be
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
16
this
weekend.
Story first published: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 14:36 [IST]