Bigg Boss 16 Nomination| EX Contestant Slams Priyanka, Shiv & Others As They Fight: Sajid Ne Yeh Kaha Ankit...

Bigg Boss 16 Nomination: Kamya Panjabi expressed her displeasure over the way the likes of Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer and Priyanka Choudhary fought with each other during the nomination. Here's what she shared!

Bigg Boss 16 Nomination: If you thought that the drama in Salman Khan's reality show is over, you are mistaken. Bigg Boss 16 contestants engaged in a heated argument during the nominations in the show. Be it Priyanka Choudhary or Shiv Thakare, the housemates lashed out at each other while nominating each other. While viewers expected them to share their opinions in a dignified manner, the contestants lost their calm and ended up saying demeaning words in the show.

Not only Priyanka Choudhary or Shiv Thakare, the likes of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Tina Datta and MC Stan were also seen shouting at the top of their voices during the Bigg Boss 16 nominations.

Sorry BB 16 fans but the general audience found it irritating as the contestants were only busy shouting and not bothering to listen to other's point of view. A former Bigg Boss contestant expressed her displeasure over the same while sharing a post on social media.

We are talking about Kamya Panjabi. The actress slammed the Bigg Boss 16 contestants for continuously fighting and reminded them that they should focus on the game as the grand finale is near.

