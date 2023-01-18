Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary’s On Screen Father-In-Law Roots For Her; Says ‘Tejo Puttar Jeet Ke Aana’

Priyanka
Choudhary,
who
is
among
the
most
talked
about
contestants
of
Bigg
Boss
16,
has
managed
to
leave
a
mark
with
her
game
on
the
show.
The
actress
has
emerged
as
one
of
the
strongest
contenders
for
the
winner's
trophy
and
there
are
speculations
about
her
making
it
to
the
grand
finale.
As
Priyanka
continues
to
create
a
buzz
with
her
ongoing
stint
on
Bigg
Boss
16,
her
Udaariyaan
co-star
Ram
Aujla
has
shared
a
sweet
post
for
the
actress
and
is
rooting
for
her
to
win.
For
the
uninitiated,
Ram
played
the
role
of
Fateh's
(Ankit
Gupta)
father
and
Tejo's
(Priyanka
Choudhary)
father
in
law
in
the
show.
Taking
to
his
Instagram
handle,
Ram
shared
a
pic
with
Priyanka
from
the
sets
of
Udaariyaan
wherein
the
actress
looked
stunning
in
a
pink
coloured
suit
with
heavy
golden
work.
In
the
caption,
Ram
was
seen
cheering
for
Priyanka.
He
wrote,
"You
Can
Win...
You
Will
Win.
Tejo
Puttar
Jeet
ke
Aana.
Dil
se
Dua
hai...".
His
post
certainly
left
Priyanka's
fans
elated
and
fans
were
seen
rooting
for
Priyanka
in
the
comment
section.
An
Instagram
user
commented,
"Not
her
real
papa
support
her
on
social
media
but
her
reel
papa
is
doing..so
good
to
see
this
JEETEGI
TO
PRIYANKA
HI
#priyankachaharchaudhary".
Take
a
look
at
Ram
Aujla's
post
for
Priyanka
Choudhary:
Meanwhile,
Priyanka
is
currently
making
the
headlines
for
her
new
found
friendship
with
Shalin
Bhanot
which
turned
sour
in
the
last
episode.
In
fact,
the
upcoming
episode
will
see
Shalin
and
Priyanka
locking
horns
after
the
Naagin
actor
supported
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
for
captaincy.
This
left
Priyanka
and
Tina
Datta
agitated
and
the
ladies
were
seen
calling
out
Shalin's
double
standards.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
how
the
equation
between
Shalin,
Tina
and
Priyanka
will
change
in
the
coming
days
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 10:03 [IST]