BB16: Shekhar Suman Shares A Cryptic Post About Ignoring Barking Dogs; Fans Wonder If It Is For Priyanka

Bigg
Boss
16
is
just
a
couple
of
weeks
away
from
the
grand
finale
and
everyone
is
waiting
with
bated
breath
for
who
will
lift
the
winner's
trophy.
Interestingly,
the
makers
had
recently
introduced
the
ticket
to
finale
week
and
it
did
change
a
lot
of
equations
in
the
house.
While
Shiv
Thakare
and
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
had
their
share
of
arguments,
Shalin
Bhanot's
friendship
with
Tina
Datta
and
Priyanka
Choudhary
also
turned
sour.
Ever
since
then,
the
popular
reality
show
has
been
witnessing
a
lot
of
mudslingings.
Amid
this,
Shekhar
Suman,
who
often
makes
headlines
with
his
opinion
about
the
show,
has
got
everyone
brimming
with
an
opinion
with
his
recent
cryptic
post.
The
actor,
who
is
seen
hosting
a
special
segment
on
Bigg
Boss
16,
took
to
the
micro-blogging
site
Twitter
and
wrote,
"When
you
walk
along
the
street
stray
dogs
will
bark
at
you
for
no
reason.
Just
ignore
them
and
keep
walking.
After
all,
they
are
dogs
and
they
will
bark".
Although
Shekhar
didn't
mention
a
name,
his
post
certainly
left
Priyanka's
fans
wondering
if
it
was
for
her.
A
Twitter
user
commented,
"I
know
yeh
priyanka
ke
liye
ha...kal
archana
shalin
nimrit
saundarya
bas
priyanka
priyanka
priyanka
kar
raha
tha".
Another
user
tweeted,
"True
sir...
Sherni
hain
apni
pri....
She
was
watching
the
show
like
a
queen".
Meanwhile,
Priyanka's
Udaariyaan
co-star
Ram
Aujla
has
been
rooting
for
her.
For
the
uninitiated,
Ram
played
the
role
of
Fateh's
(Ankit
Gupta)
father
and
Tejo's
(Priyanka
Choudhary)
father
in
law
in
the
show.
Taking
to
his
Instagram
handle,
Ram
shared
a
pic
with
Priyanka
from
the
sets
of
Udaariyaan.
He
captioned
the
image
as,
"You
Can
Win...
You
Will
Win.
Tejo
Puttar
Jeet
ke
Aana.
Dil
se
Dua
hai..."
On
the
other
hand,
Ankit
Gupta
has
also
declared
Priyanka
as
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
In
an
interview,
he
said,
"She
is
very
much
clear
and
opinionated.
She
always
plays
with
her
heart.
For
me,
Priyanka
is
the
winner
of
the
show".
Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2023, 15:55 [IST]