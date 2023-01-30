Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare’s Fans Conduct A Flash Mob in Amravati As They Root For Him; WATCH
As Shiv Thakare continues to win hearts with his stint on Bigg Boss 16, his massive fan following is leaving no stone unturned to make him win the show. In fact, they have even conducted a flash mob in Amravati.
It
is
just
two
weeks
left
for
the
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16
and
the
audience
is
undoubtedly
rooting
for
their
respective
favourite
contestant.
So
far,
the
popular
reality
show
has
got
its
top
7
contestants
in
Shiv
Thakare,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Shalin
Bhanot,
MC
Stan,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
and
Archana
Gautam.
As
each
contestant
is
trying
to
put
their
best
foot
forward
to
emerge
as
a
finalist,
their
respective
fans
are
not
leaving
any
stone
unturned
to
support
them.
Amid
this,
Shiv
Thakare
has
been
making
the
headlines
courtesy
of
a
special
gesture
from
his
fans.
Well,
his
massive
fan
following
conducted
a
flash
mob
in
Shiv's
hometown
Amravati
to
root
for
his
victory.
It
was
a
proper
flash
mob
wherein
the
entire
street
was
inundated
with
thousands
of
people
along
with
decorated
cars,
dancers
and
dhols.
To
note,
Shiv
has
emerged
as
one
of
the
strongest
contestants
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
From
being
a
friend
to
a
great
leader,
Shiv
has
undoubtedly
won
millions
of
hearts
with
his
game
on
the
show.
And
with
the
grand
finale
being
around
the
corner,
Shiv's
fans
are
certainly
putting
their
heart
soul
to
support
him.
Meanwhile,
Krushna
Abhishek
has
raised
the
eyebrows
as
he
stated
that
he
doesn't
want
Shiv
Thakare
to
win.
In
an
interview,
when
Krushna
was
quizzed
about
the
top
3
contestants,
he
stated,
"Mujhe
lagta
hai
Priyanka,
Nimrit,
Shiv
Thakare
bahut
acha
hai.
lekin
wo
Marathi
jeeta
na,
abhi
thik
hai.
Shalin
aana
chahiye,
game
ke
hisab
se
Shiv
hona
chaiye,
lekin
abhi
ek
winner
hua
na
ab
kitni
baar
winner
alag
alag
hoga".
As
of
now,
Shiv
will
be
seen
contesting
for
the
ticket
to
finale
week
task
and
as
per
the
promo,
his,
Nimrit,
and
Sumbul's
fate
will
be
decided
by
Archana,
MC
Stan
and
Priyanka
respectively.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
who
will
get
the
ticket
to
finale
week
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
Story first published: Monday, January 30, 2023, 19:15 [IST]