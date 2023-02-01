Bigg Boss 16 Torture Task: Priyanka Choudhary Tells Shiv Thakare 'Nahi Chodugi Tujhe' As He Targets Her Ear
Bigg Boss 16 Torture Task: Priyanka Choudhary lashed out at Shiv Thakare after he continued to target her ear even when she requested him to not do it. As per the rules, the contestants had to target rivals in the task.
Bigg
Boss
16
Torture
Task:
The
makers
of
the
show
have
finally
introduced
one
of
the
most
grueling
tasks
in
Bigg
Boss
history-
the
torture
task,
where
the
contestants
leave
no
stone
unturned
to
distract
the
opponents
by
using
different
tactics.
From
splashing
water
on
face
to
putting
ice
on
the
neck,
we
have
seen
the
BB
housemates
use
several
methods
to
make
their
rivals
leave
the
podium.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
PRIYANKA
CHOUDHARY
WARNS
SHIV
THAKARE
Adding
a
new
twist
in
tale,
Bigg
Boss
announced
that
the
Bigg
Boss
16
contestants
would
get
an
opportunity
to
increase
their
prize
money
to
Rs
50
lakh.
He
stated
that
team
Mandali
would
lock
horns
with
team
Priyanka
Choudhary
comprising
of
herself,
Archana
Gautam
and
Shalin
Bhanot.
As
expected,
the
task
turned
out
to
be
quite
interesting
as
none
of
the
housemates
gave
up
easily.
Despite
facing
issues,
the
contestants
continued
to
put
their
best
foot
forward.
Guess
what?
Priyanka
Choudhary
stole
all
the
limelight
in
the
new
promo
that
is
going
viral
on
social
media.
The
Udaariyaan
actress
warned
Shiv
Thakare
that
she
would
not
spare
him
if
he
continued
to
target
her
ear
during
the
task.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
PRIYANKA
CHOUDHARY
SAVED
FROM
NOMINATIONS
Unlike
last
week,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
has
not
been
nominated
for
eviction
as
her
team
won
the
task
where
they
had
to
press
the
buzzer
in
nine
minutes.
The
actress
took
12
minutes
and
34
seconds
in
pressing
the
buzzer;
however,
it
was
Shalin
Bhanot,
who
played
a
crucial
roles
in
her
team's
victory.
