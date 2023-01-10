Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta’s Mother Hugs Sreejita De Before Her Daughter; Leaves Latter Emotional

Bigg
Boss
16
is
coming
up
with
some
interesting
twists
in
the
game
this
week
and
the
contestants' family
members
are
entering
the
BB
house
as
a
part
of
the
family
week.
So
far,
Sajid
Khan's
sister
Farah
Khan,
Shiv
Thakare's
mother
and
Priyanka
Choudhary's
brother
Yogesh
Choudhary
were
seen
entering
the
house.
And
while
it
was
a
roller
coaster
ride
of
emotions
for
the
housemates,
it
is
reported
that
Tina
Datta's
mother
Madhumita
Datta
will
be
entering
BB
house
tonight.
But
her
entry
is
likely
to
come
with
a
major
twist.
As
per
a
recent
update,
Madhumita
will
be
seen
hugging
Sreejita
De
first
instead
of
her
daughter.
This
will
come
as
a
surprise
for
everyone
as
Tina
and
Sreejita
are
the
arch
rivals
in
the
house
and
are
often
seen
washing
each
other's
dirty
linen
on
national
television.
And
Tina's
mother's
gesture
left
Sreejita
quite
emotional.
But
there
is
a
twist.
It
is
reported
that
Madhumita
ended
up
hugging
Sreejita
mistakenly
thinking
she
is
Tina.
However,
soon
she
realised
her
mistake
and
was
seen
looking
out
for
Tina
in
the
house.
Clearly,
this
dhamakedar
entry
will
leave
the
tongues
wagging
in
the
house.
On
the
other
hand,
Shalin
Bhanot's
mother
will
also
be
entering
Bigg
Boss
house
tonight.
In
fact,
it
is
reported
that
the
mommies
are
expected
to
discuss
Shalin
and
Tina's
frequently
changing
equation
in
the
house.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Tina
and
Shalin's
respective
mothers
will
give
a
go
ahead
to
their
relationship
or
will
put
an
end
to
it.
Meanwhile,
on
a
related
note,
Bigg
Boss
16,
which
was
supposed
to
pull
its
curtains
down
in
mid
January,
got
an
extension
of
four
weeks.
Now
the
popular
reality
show
will
have
its
grand
finale
in
mid
February.
As
of
now,
Sreejita
De,
Nimrit
Ahluwalia,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
and
MC
Stan
have
been
nominated
for
elimination.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
who
will
be
the
first
contestant
to
walk
out
of
BB
house
in
2023.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 16:07 [IST]