Bigg Boss 16: Ex-Contestant Calls BB UNFAIR For Giving Captaincy To Nimrit; Says ‘Feel Bad For Shiv Thakare’

Bigg Boss 16 is heading towards its grand finale and each day is spicing up the game. Amid this the makers have also introduced the ticket to finale week which has got the fans excited. During the ticket to finale week, Bigg Boss 16 will be getting its first finalist. As speculations are rife about who will be the first finalist, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was announced as the first captain of the task. This has left everyone brimming with an opinion and many people have claimed that the Choti Sarrdaarni actress is the privileged one.

And now former Bigg Boss contestant Vishal Kotian has expressed his disappointment and called Bigg Boss unfair. To note, he has been rooting for Shiv Thakare and said that Bigg Boss is biased towards Nimrit which is unfair towards the Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 winner. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Vishal wrote, "Game of #BiggBoss has always been unfair. Tats the format n we all accept it. But giving the captaincy to #NimritKaurAlhuwalia on a platter is height of being BIASED. Last week wasn't she in the LOST group. Feel bad for #ShivThakare the one who has always earned captaincy".

Take a look at Vishal Kotian's tweet for Shiv Thakare:

Meanwhile, there are speculations that Shiv Thakare is likely to make it to the grand finale as a finalist. In fact, Abdu Rozik, who recently took a voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 16, stated that Shiv Thakare or MC Stan have the chance to lift the winner's trophy on the show.

On a related note, the ticket to finale week has begun with an interesting nomination task wherein Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma and Tina Datta have been nominated for elimination. It will be interesting to see who will walk out of the show this weekend.