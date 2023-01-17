Bigg Boss 16: Ex-Contestant Calls BB UNFAIR For Giving Captaincy To Nimrit; Says ‘Feel Bad For Shiv Thakare’

Bigg
Boss
16
is
heading
towards
its
grand
finale
and
each
day
is
spicing
up
the
game.
Amid
this
the
makers
have
also
introduced
the
ticket
to
finale
week
which
has
got
the
fans
excited.
During
the
ticket
to
finale
week,
Bigg
Boss
16
will
be
getting
its
first
finalist.
As
speculations
are
rife
about
who
will
be
the
first
finalist,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
was
announced
as
the
first
captain
of
the
task.
This
has
left
everyone
brimming
with
an
opinion
and
many
people
have
claimed
that
the
Choti
Sarrdaarni
actress
is
the
privileged
one.
And
now
former
Bigg
Boss
contestant
Vishal
Kotian
has
expressed
his
disappointment
and
called
Bigg
Boss
unfair.
To
note,
he
has
been
rooting
for
Shiv
Thakare
and
said
that
Bigg
Boss
is
biased
towards
Nimrit
which
is
unfair
towards
the
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
season
2
winner.
Taking
to
the
microblogging
site
Twitter,
Vishal
wrote,
"Game
of
#BiggBoss
has
always
been
unfair.
Tats
the
format
n
we
all
accept
it.
But
giving
the
captaincy
to
#NimritKaurAlhuwalia
on
a
platter
is
height
of
being
BIASED.
Last
week
wasn't
she
in
the
LOST
group.
Feel
bad
for
#ShivThakare
the
one
who
has
always
earned
captaincy".
Take
a
look
at
Vishal
Kotian's
tweet
for
Shiv
Thakare:
Meanwhile,
there
are
speculations
that
Shiv
Thakare
is
likely
to
make
it
to
the
grand
finale
as
a
finalist.
In
fact,
Abdu
Rozik,
who
recently
took
a
voluntary
exit
from
Bigg
Boss
16,
stated
that
Shiv
Thakare
or
MC
Stan
have
the
chance
to
lift
the
winner's
trophy
on
the
show.
On
a
related
note,
the
ticket
to
finale
week
has
begun
with
an
interesting
nomination
task
wherein
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
Shalin
Bhanot,
Soundarya
Sharma
and
Tina
Datta
have
been
nominated
for
elimination.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
who
will
walk
out
of
the
show
this
weekend.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 14:22 [IST]