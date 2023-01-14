Bigg Boss 16: Salman Reprimands Nimrit, Guests Slam Tina-Shalin, Abdu Leaves- Everything About Weekend Ka Vaar
Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: From Salman Khan reprimanding Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to guests questioning Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot's relationshipl, here's what you can expect from the latest episode of BB 16.
Bigg
Boss
16
Weekend
Ka
Vaar:
Ladies
and
gentlemen,
brace
yourself
for
more
drama
as
the
makers
have
planned
several
twists
for
the
Shanivaar
Ka
Vaar
episode.
From
Abdu
Rozik's
exit
to
guests
slamming
Tina
Datta
and
Shalin
Bhanot's
relationship,
here
are
the
main
things
that
you
can
expect
from
the
latest
episode
of
Salman
Khan's
show.
While
the
loyal
fans
are
keen
to
know
how
Salman
Khan
will
react
to
the
latest
developments
in
the
reality
show,
the
makers
have
decided
to
introduce
a
shocking
twist.
Grab
a
bowl
of
popcorn
and
start
the
reading
session
to
know
what
will
happen
in
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode.
16
season
mein
pehli
baar
hua
Bigg
Boss
ke
ghar
mein
kuch
aisa.
😢
Don't
forget
to
carry
some
tissues
with
you
as
you
will
need
them
while
watching
the
episode.
Abdu
Rozik
is
all
set
to
leave
the
BB
16
house
due
to
his
work
commitments.
Guess
what?
His
departure
left
the
Bigg
Boss
16
contestants
teary-eyed.
Shiv
Thakare
broke
down
into
tears,
expressing
his
pain
after
bidding
adieu
to
his
beloved
friend.
The
contestants
including
Tina
Datta,
Sumbul
Touqeer,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
and
MC
Stan
also
got
emotional
as
they
said
goodbye
to
Abdu
Rozik.
Shalin
aur
Tina
se
puche
ghar
mein
aaye
mehmaano
ne
teekhe
sawaal.
🌶️
TV
producer
Sandiip
Sikcand
and
journalist
Dibang
questioned
Tina
Datta
and
Shalin
Bhanot
over
their
relationship,
slamming
them
for
creating
a
'fake
love
angle'.
Dibang
compared
their
relationship
to
a
'plastic
flower'
that
neither
smells
good
or
looks
beautiful.
Sandiip
Sikcand
asked
Shalin
if
he
decided
to
only
fall
in
love
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
Responding
to
him,
Shalin
said,
"You
know
me,
I
have
always
been
an
emotional
fool."
Sandiip
slammed
Tina
Datta,
mentioning
that
Shiv
Thakare
and
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
are
also
friends
but
their
chemistry
is
different
than
others.
The
Uttaran
actress
quipped,
"I
don't
have
any
relationship
with
him.
I
have
given
him
a
clarity."
Nimrit
aur
Salman
ke
beech
hua
Mr.
Ahluwalia
ki
kahi
baaton
par
discussion.
🧐
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia's
father
suggested
her
to
focus
on
her
individual
game
rather
than
going
with
the
'Mandali'.
The
Choti
Sarrdaarni
actress
replied
to
her
father,
stating
that
he
always
badgered
her
even
when
she
performed
well.
Salman
Khan
reprimanded
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
for
her
'badger'
remark,
saying
that
no
parent
will
be
happy
to
know
that
he/she
is
giving
the
winner's
trophy
to
someone
else.
"Dekho
Nimrit,
parents
don't
need
to
compliment
you.
Aap
itne
right
hote
to
unko
itne
bolne
ki
jarurat
nahi
hoti," Salman
told
the
actress.
He
asked
her
if
she
has
achieved
everything
that
she
is
capabale
of.
The
official
Twitter
handle
of
Bigg
Boss
posted
the
promo
to
give
us
a
glimpse
of
the
WKV
episode.
On
a
related
note,
Sreejita
De
has
been
evicted
from
the
show
during
yesterday's
episode.
She
entered
the
BB
16
house
as
a
wildcard
contestant.
Will
you
miss
watching
Abdu
Rozik
in
the
BB
16
house.
Share
your
thoughts
with
us
@Filmibeat.
Stay
tuned
for
more
updates
related
to
Salman
Khan's
Bigg
Boss
16.