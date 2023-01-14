Bigg Boss 16: Salman Reprimands Nimrit, Guests Slam Tina-Shalin, Abdu Leaves- Everything About Weekend Ka Vaar

Abdu Rozik Leaves Bigg Boss 16

Don't forget to carry some tissues with you as you will need them while watching the episode. Abdu Rozik is all set to leave the BB 16 house due to his work commitments. Guess what? His departure left the Bigg Boss 16 contestants teary-eyed. Shiv Thakare broke down into tears, expressing his pain after bidding adieu to his beloved friend.

The contestants including Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan also got emotional as they said goodbye to Abdu Rozik.

Guests Question Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot

TV producer Sandiip Sikcand and journalist Dibang questioned Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot over their relationship, slamming them for creating a 'fake love angle'. Dibang compared their relationship to a 'plastic flower' that neither smells good or looks beautiful.

Sandiip Sikcand asked Shalin if he decided to only fall in love inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Responding to him, Shalin said, "You know me, I have always been an emotional fool."

Sandiip slammed Tina Datta, mentioning that Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are also friends but their chemistry is different than others. The Uttaran actress quipped, "I don't have any relationship with him. I have given him a clarity."

Salman Khan SCHOOLS Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father suggested her to focus on her individual game rather than going with the 'Mandali'. The Choti Sarrdaarni actress replied to her father, stating that he always badgered her even when she performed well.

Salman Khan reprimanded Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for her 'badger' remark, saying that no parent will be happy to know that he/she is giving the winner's trophy to someone else.

"Dekho Nimrit, parents don't need to compliment you. Aap itne right hote to unko itne bolne ki jarurat nahi hoti," Salman told the actress. He asked her if she has achieved everything that she is capabale of.

The official Twitter handle of Bigg Boss posted the promo to give us a glimpse of the WKV episode.