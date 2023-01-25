Shraddha Arya Gets Married For 10th Time In Kundali Bhagya, Sanjay Gagnani's REACTION Is Unmissable

Kundali
Bhagya
twist:
Indian
television
is
known
for
its
grand
weddings
and
celebrations,
but
have
you
ever
heard
a
lead
heroine
getting
married
for
the
tenth
time
in
a
single
show?
Shraddha
Arya,
who
plays
the
role
of
Preeta
in
Kundali
Bhagya,
just
shared
an
interesting
update
from
the
show
and
it
might
leave
you
surprised.
ABOUT
KUNDALI
BHAGYA
Kundali
Bhagya,
which
is
the
spin-off
off
Kumkum
Bhagya
that
earlier
starred
Sriti
Jha
and
Shabir
Ahluwalia,
was
launched
in
July
2017.
The
daily
soap
won
several
hearts
with
its
interesting
storylines
and
impeccable
performances
of
the
lead
artists.
The
show
originally
featured
Dheeraj
Dhoopar
as
Karan
Luthra;
however,
the
TV
star
quit
the
show
last
year
as
he
wanted
to
play
a
different
character.
After
quitting
Kundali
Bhagya,
he
went
on
to
play
the
lead
role
in
Sherdil
Shergill
opposite
Surbhi
Chandna.
Dheeraj
Dhoopar
and
Shraddha
Arya's
sizzling
chemistry
grabbed
several
eyeballs
for
Kundali
Bhagya,
which
is
produced
by
Ekta
Kapoor.
The
makers
bumped
off
his
character
for
a
while,
re-introducing
Karan
Luthra
after
the
six-year
leap.
Shakti
Arora,
known
for
his
stint
in
Meri
Aashiqui
Tumse
Hi,
was
roped
in
as
the
new
lead.
He
plays
the
role
of
Arjun
Suryavanshi/Karan
Luthra
in
Kundali
Bhagya.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 23:33 [IST]