Naagin 7: Not Priyanka Or Sumbul, Fans Want THIS Ex Bigg Boss Winner To Play Naagin In Next Season

Ekta
Kapoor's
Naagin
6,
featuring
Bigg
Boss
15
winner
Tejasswi
Prakash
in
the
titular
role,
is
all
set
to
go
off-air
very
soon.
The
supernatural
drama
premiered
in
February
last
year
and
has
been
fetching
good
numbers
on
the
TRP
charts
as
well.
While
the
popular
show
is
expected
to
end
in
mid-February,
there
are
several
reports
that
the
makers
have
already
started
planning
for
Naagin
7.
As
per
the
ongoing
buzz,
Ekta
Kapoor
and
the
whole
team
are
reportedly
considering
several
Bigg
Boss
16
contestants
to
play
the
lead
role
in
the
next
season.
The
names
of
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
and
Archana
Gautam
were
doing
the
rounds
for
the
roles
of
new
naagins.
While
there's
no
confirmation
on
Naagin
7
yet,
social
media
users
have
also
expressed
that
the
makers
should
also
consider
a
popular
ex
Bigg
Boss
winner
for
Naagin
7.
Well,
we're
talking
about
Bigg
Boss
14
winner
Rubina
Dilaik.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Taking
to
social
media,
the
TV
star
posted
a
sensuous
video
in
which
she's
looking
stunning
while
showing
off
some
amazing
dance
moves.
In
the
caption,
she
wrote,
"Beautiful
liar..."
However,
in
the
comments
section,
fans
are
saying
that
she
should
play
the
lead
role
on
Ekta
Kapoor's
Naagin
7.
Reacting
to
the
video,
an
Instagram
user
wrote,
"Rubina
mam
please
aap
nagin
ka
role
kijey."
Another
social
media
user
commented,
"Dear,
aap
naagin
7
me
ho
kya
lead
role
agar
nahi
toh
plz
kijiyega."
A
third
comment
read,
"No
Priyanka
ya
Sumbaul,
we
want
Rubinaaaa
in
Naagin
7."
Here
are
the
reactions:
We
wonder
how
Rubina
Dilaik
and
Ekta
Kapoor
would
react
to
it.
While
Priyanka
and
Sumbul
are
currently
locked
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house,
Rubina
is
yet
to
announce
her
next
project.
She
was
recently
seen
as
a
participant
in
Jhalak
Dikhhla
Jaa
10
and
was
among
the
finalists.