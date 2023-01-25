EXCLUSIVE! Vibhav Roy Spills The Beans On Wedding Plans With Subha Rajput: When The Time Is...

Vibhav Roy, in an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, spoke about his wedding plans with fiancée Subha Rajput. Is the Meri Saas Bhoot Hai getting married anytime soon? Read on to know.

Popular TV actor Vibhav Roy surprised the fans when he announced his engagement with long-time girlfriend Subha Rajput. The two lovebirds exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony on December 25, 2022 in Delhi. The Gustakh Dil star broke millions of hearts when he confirmed that he's no longer single. While his female fans might have shed tears, they are also happy to see him take his relationship with the Ishqbaaaz actress to the next level.

On the professional front, Vibhav Roy is currently seen in Meri Saas Bhoot Hai. The dramedy show co-starring Sushmita Mukherjee and Kajal Chauhan hit the airwaves from January 23, 2023 on Star Bharat. The critically-acclaimed show airs at 7:30pm on weekdays.