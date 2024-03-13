Shivangi Joshi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Co-Star Announces 2nd Pregnancy; Flaunts Baby Bump In Dance VIDEO

Mohena Kumari Second Pregnancy: Ever since the beginning of 2024, several celebrities have already made pregnancy announcements. After Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, and Yami Gautam, now a TV star has joined the list by announcing pregnancy. Well, we're talking about dancer-turned-actress Mohena Kumari Singh.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI STAR MOHENA KUMARI SINGH PREGNANT AGAIN

Best known for playing the pivotal role of Keerti in Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi superhit Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it is going to be Mohena Kumari Singh's second child with husband Suyash Rawat. In 2022, the much-in-love couple became parents to their first baby, son Ayaansh, and are excited to welcome their little bundle of joy.

Making the joyful news official, the actress shared a delightful dance video on Instagram, set to the tune of Aaoge Jab Tum O Sajna from Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jab We Met. Posting the video, Mohena Kumari Singh shared, "I used to listen to this track during my last pregnancy while I waited for Ayaansh to arrive into this world, hoping it will all be as blissful as the song promises. After having experienced the birth of my first child these words made more sense to me. Ayaansh coming into our lives has beautified and enriched our lives. I wanted to make these words come to life through movement as I wait for the arrival of the new bundle of joy."

ALL ABOUT MOHENA KUMARI SINGH'S HUSBAND AND HER FAMILY

The enchanting video was posted from Mussoorie's scenic Savoy Hotels, where the couple resides, with roots in Dehradun. Mohena Kumari Singh hails from the esteemed family of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, where her father holds the title of king. Having tied the knot with Suyash Rawat in 2020, Mohena has bid adieu to the TV industry to focus on her growing family.

Notably, her in-laws, Pandit Satpal Ji Maharaj, and her mother-in-law have been actively involved in both spiritual and social endeavors within Uttarakhand state.

Beginning her journey as a reality dance show contestant with Dance India Dance, Mohena Kumari Singh garnered widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Keerti Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the happy couple.