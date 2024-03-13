Shivangi Joshi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Co-Star Announces 2nd Pregnancy; Flaunts Baby Bump In Dance VIDEO

Mohena
Kumari
Second
Pregnancy:
Ever
since
the
beginning
of
2024,
several
celebrities
have
already
made
pregnancy
announcements.
After
Deepika
Padukone,
Varun
Dhawan,
and
Yami
Gautam,
now
a
TV
star
has
joined
the
list
by
announcing
pregnancy.
Well,
we're
talking
about
dancer-turned-actress
Mohena
Kumari
Singh.
YEH
RISHTA
KYA
KEHLATA
HAI
STAR
MOHENA
KUMARI
SINGH
PREGNANT
AGAIN
Best
known
for
playing
the
pivotal
role
of
Keerti
in
Mohsin
Khan
and
Shivangi
Joshi
superhit
Star
Plus
show
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai,
it
is
going
to
be
Mohena
Kumari
Singh's
second
child
with
husband
Suyash
Rawat.
In
2022,
the
much-in-love
couple
became
parents
to
their
first
baby,
son
Ayaansh,
and
are
excited
to
welcome
their
little
bundle
of
joy.
Making
the
joyful
news
official,
the
actress
shared
a
delightful
dance
video
on
Instagram,
set
to
the
tune
of
Aaoge
Jab
Tum
O
Sajna
from
Shahid
Kapoor
and
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan's
Jab
We
Met.
Posting
the
video,
Mohena
Kumari
Singh
shared,
"I
used
to
listen
to
this
track
during
my
last
pregnancy
while
I
waited
for
Ayaansh
to
arrive
into
this
world,
hoping
it
will
all
be
as
blissful
as
the
song
promises.
After
having
experienced
the
birth
of
my
first
child
these
words
made
more
sense
to
me.
Ayaansh
coming
into
our
lives
has
beautified
and
enriched
our
lives.
I
wanted
to
make
these
words
come
to
life
through
movement
as
I
wait
for
the
arrival
of
the
new
bundle
of
joy."
The
enchanting
video
was
posted
from
Mussoorie's
scenic
Savoy
Hotels,
where
the
couple
resides,
with
roots
in
Dehradun.
Mohena
Kumari
Singh
hails
from
the
esteemed
family
of
Rewa
in
Madhya
Pradesh,
where
her
father
holds
the
title
of
king.
Having
tied
the
knot
with
Suyash
Rawat
in
2020,
Mohena
has
bid
adieu
to
the
TV
industry
to
focus
on
her
growing
family.
Notably,
her
in-laws,
Pandit
Satpal
Ji
Maharaj,
and
her
mother-in-law
have
been
actively
involved
in
both
spiritual
and
social
endeavors
within
Uttarakhand
state.
Beginning
her
journey
as
a
reality
dance
show
contestant
with
Dance
India
Dance,
Mohena
Kumari
Singh
garnered
widespread
acclaim
for
her
portrayal
of
Keerti
Goenka
in
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai.
We
extend
our
heartfelt
congratulations
to
the
happy
couple.