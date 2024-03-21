Colors' Suhaagan Ke Sang, Jashn Ke Rang: Munawar Faruqui, Neil, Aishwarya To Perform At Holi 2024 Event

This
Holi,
the
vibrant
celebration
gets
bigger
and
better
with
COLORS'
popular
show
'Suhaagan’.
The
Shukla
family
is
all
set
to
host
a
grand
Holi
party,
'Suhaagan
Ke
Sang,
Jashn
Ke
Rang’,
inviting
characters
from
hit
shows
like
'Doree’,
'Parineetii’,
'Udaariyaan’,
'Mera
Balam
Thanedaar’,
and
'Mangal
Lakshmi’.
With
Munawar
Faruqui
leading
the
festivities,
the
event
promises
a
blend
of
drama,
dance,
and
a
fight
between
good
and
evil.
Mark
your
calendars
for
23rd
March,
6:30
pm
onwards,
only
on
COLORS!
Drama
and
Tension
Expect
a
whirlwind
of
drama
as
the
beloved
and
feared
characters
from
COLORS'
lineup
clash
in
a
spectacular
showdown.
From
spiked
drinks
to
sword
fights,
villains
like
Neeti,
Neelu,
Payal,
Alia,
and
Kailashi
Devi
are
plotting
chaos.
With
each
twist
and
turn,
the
anticipation
builds,
making
this
Holi
special
a
must-watch
event.
Victory
of
Good
Over
Evil
The
essence
of
Holi,
the
victory
of
good
over
evil,
comes
alive
in
'Suhaagan
Ke
Sang
Jashn
Ke
Rang’.
The
characters
from
various
shows
unite
to
spread
joy
and
positivity.
Through
fun
and
games,
they
prepare
to
combat
the
impending
doom,
promising
a
celebration
filled
with
the
triumph
of
light
over
darkness.
Bollywood
Vibes
No
Holi
bash
is
complete
without
the
beats
of
Bollywood,
and
this
celebration
is
no
exception.
Watch
as
the
cast
dances
to
hit
songs,
from
Sudhaa
Chandran’s
energetic
performance
to
the
captivating
dance
by
the
show's
villains.
The
highlight
will
be
the
entire
cast
coming
together
for
a
rain
dance
on
the
timeless
'Balam
Pichkari’,
bringing
Bollywood’s
festive
spirit
to
life.
The
BIGG
BOSS
Touch
The
festivities
get
an
extra
dose
of
glamour
with
Neil
Bhatt
and
Aishwarya
Sharma,
the
beloved
couple
from
'BIGG
BOSS’,
gracing
the
event.
Known
for
their
dance
prowess,
the
couple
will
add
a
sprinkle
of
magic
to
the
colorful
celebration.
Don’t
miss
the
chance
to
be
part
of
this
vibrant
celebration,
'Suhaagan
Ke
Sang,
Jashn
Ke
Rang’,
only
on
COLORS.
Tune
in
on
the
23rd
of
March
at
6:30
pm
and
join
the
fun!