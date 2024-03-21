Colors' Suhaagan Ke Sang, Jashn Ke Rang: Munawar Faruqui, Neil, Aishwarya To Perform At Holi 2024 Event

This Holi, the vibrant celebration gets bigger and better with COLORS' popular show 'Suhaagan’. The Shukla family is all set to host a grand Holi party, 'Suhaagan Ke Sang, Jashn Ke Rang’, inviting characters from hit shows like 'Doree’, 'Parineetii’, 'Udaariyaan’, 'Mera Balam Thanedaar’, and 'Mangal Lakshmi’. With Munawar Faruqui leading the festivities, the event promises a blend of drama, dance, and a fight between good and evil. Mark your calendars for 23rd March, 6:30 pm onwards, only on COLORS!

Drama and Tension

Expect a whirlwind of drama as the beloved and feared characters from COLORS' lineup clash in a spectacular showdown. From spiked drinks to sword fights, villains like Neeti, Neelu, Payal, Alia, and Kailashi Devi are plotting chaos. With each twist and turn, the anticipation builds, making this Holi special a must-watch event.

Victory of Good Over Evil

The essence of Holi, the victory of good over evil, comes alive in 'Suhaagan Ke Sang Jashn Ke Rang’. The characters from various shows unite to spread joy and positivity. Through fun and games, they prepare to combat the impending doom, promising a celebration filled with the triumph of light over darkness.

Bollywood Vibes

No Holi bash is complete without the beats of Bollywood, and this celebration is no exception. Watch as the cast dances to hit songs, from Sudhaa Chandran’s energetic performance to the captivating dance by the show's villains. The highlight will be the entire cast coming together for a rain dance on the timeless 'Balam Pichkari’, bringing Bollywood’s festive spirit to life.

The BIGG BOSS Touch

The festivities get an extra dose of glamour with Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, the beloved couple from 'BIGG BOSS’, gracing the event. Known for their dance prowess, the couple will add a sprinkle of magic to the colorful celebration.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of this vibrant celebration, 'Suhaagan Ke Sang, Jashn Ke Rang’, only on COLORS. Tune in on the 23rd of March at 6:30 pm and join the fun!