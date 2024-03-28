Doree Twist: Times When Mahi Bhanushali Aka Dori Donned Different Looks & Proved She's A Star

Mahi
Bhanushali,
a
young
and
talented
actor
from
COLORS'
'Doree',
is
already
showing
signs
of
becoming
a
versatile
performer.
She
plays
the
lead
role
in
a
drama
that
tackles
challenging
themes.
Mahi's
ability
to
adapt
to
various
characters
has
caught
the
attention
of
audiences.
Her
portrayals
range
from
a
divine
figure
to
a
protective
daughter,
all
within
the
same
show.
This
article
delves
into
Mahi's
diverse
roles
in
'Doree'
and
how
she
brings
them
to
life.
Embodying
Devi
Maa's
Grace
In
'Doree',
Mahi
first
captivated
viewers
as
Devi
Maa.
To
save
her
father,
Ganga
Prasad's
saree
designs
from
fire,
she
dressed
as
the
goddess.
Mahi
wore
a
beautiful
saree
and
accessories
that
highlighted
her
elegance
and
grace,
fitting
for
a
divine
portrayal.
Channeling
Lord
Krishna
Mahi
also
took
on
the
role
of
Lord
Krishna
to
help
her
sick
father.
She
entered
the
Naag
Nathaiya
competition
in
Varanasi
to
raise
money
for
his
treatment.
Dressed
in
traditional
attire,
Mahi
perfectly
captured
Lord
Krishna's
essence.
Performing
as
Lord
Shiv
Another
memorable
moment
was
when
Mahi
transformed
into
Lord
Shiva.
She
wore
sacred
blue
hues
and
Rudraksha
beads,
performing
tandav
to
protect
her
father
from
danger.
Her
performance
as
Shiva
was
both
powerful
and
moving.
Becoming
Bhola
Most
recently,
Mahi
disguised
herself
as
a
boy
named
Bhola.
This
change
was
to
protect
her
memory-lost
father
from
threats.
Her
convincing
portrayal
of
Bhola
has
added
another
layer
to
her
already
impressive
range.
Don't
miss
out
on
Mahi
Bhanushali's
incredible
performances
in
'Doree'.
The
show
airs
every
Monday
to
Sunday
at
8:30
pm
exclusively
on
COLORS.
It's
a
testament
to
Mahi's
growing
reputation
as
a
skilled
actor
capable
of
handling
a
variety
of
roles
with
depth
and
authenticity.