Kajal Jain Embraces Transforming into Maa Kaali in Shemaroo TV’s ‘Karmadhikari Shanidev’

Actress Kajal Jain, known for her versatile performances in various television shows, takes on a captivating new role as Maa Kaali in the upcoming episode of Shemaroo TV's popular show 'Karmadhikari Shanidev.'

The show unravels the lesser-known aspects of the often-misunderstood God of Indian mythology, Shanidev and offers a nuanced exploration of his divine significance in Hindu Puranas.

Currently portraying the character of Mata Parvati in the show, Kajal's journey takes an intriguing turn as the upcoming episodes delve into the transformation of Mata Parvati into Maa Kaali, one of her Raudra roops according to Hindu Mythology. The ongoing track of 'Karmadhikari Shanidev' will shed light and enlighten the audience about the reason behind this transformation.

Reflecting on this transition, Kajal Jain shares her insights, stating, "In my acting journey, I've always sought roles that challenge me. Portraying Maa Kali in the upcoming episode of Karmadhikari Shanidev was a thrilling shift from my usual characters. Transitioning from the gentle character of Maa Parvati to embodying the anger and destruction of Maa Kali presented a thrilling challenge."

The transformation demanded Jain's utmost attention and pushed her to evolve as an artist. She adds, "Embracing this transformation has refined my skills and opened new avenues for growth. I'm grateful for the opportunity to explore the complexities of this character and bring her to life on screen."

Kajal Jain also shares her personal connection to both characters, highlighting moments of resonance with Maa Parvati's calm nature and Maa Kali's fierce energy. "Like many, I strive to balance these aspects in life," she explains. "Embracing the transformation into Maa Kali was a divine and immersive experience."

Don't miss Kajal Jain's captivating portrayal of Maa Kaali and watch 'Karmadhikari Shanidev' every Monday-Saturday at 8:30 PM only on Shemaroo TV.