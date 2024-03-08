Kajal Jain Embraces Transforming into Maa Kaali in Shemaroo TV’s ‘Karmadhikari Shanidev’

Actress
Kajal
Jain,
known
for
her
versatile
performances
in
various
television
shows,
takes
on
a
captivating
new
role
as
Maa
Kaali
in
the
upcoming
episode
of
Shemaroo
TV's
popular
show
'Karmadhikari
Shanidev.'
The
show
unravels
the
lesser-known
aspects
of
the
often-misunderstood
God
of
Indian
mythology,
Shanidev
and
offers
a
nuanced
exploration
of
his
divine
significance
in
Hindu
Puranas.
Currently
portraying
the
character
of
Mata
Parvati
in
the
show,
Kajal's
journey
takes
an
intriguing
turn
as
the
upcoming
episodes
delve
into
the
transformation
of
Mata
Parvati
into
Maa
Kaali,
one
of
her
Raudra
roops
according
to
Hindu
Mythology.
The
ongoing
track
of
'Karmadhikari
Shanidev'
will
shed
light
and
enlighten
the
audience
about
the
reason
behind
this
transformation.
Reflecting
on
this
transition,
Kajal
Jain
shares
her
insights,
stating,
"In
my
acting
journey,
I've
always
sought
roles
that
challenge
me.
Portraying
Maa
Kali
in
the
upcoming
episode
of
Karmadhikari
Shanidev
was
a
thrilling
shift
from
my
usual
characters.
Transitioning
from
the
gentle
character
of
Maa
Parvati
to
embodying
the
anger
and
destruction
of
Maa
Kali
presented
a
thrilling
challenge."
The
transformation
demanded
Jain's
utmost
attention
and
pushed
her
to
evolve
as
an
artist.
She
adds,
"Embracing
this
transformation
has
refined
my
skills
and
opened
new
avenues
for
growth.
I'm
grateful
for
the
opportunity
to
explore
the
complexities
of
this
character
and
bring
her
to
life
on
screen."
Kajal
Jain
also
shares
her
personal
connection
to
both
characters,
highlighting
moments
of
resonance
with
Maa
Parvati's
calm
nature
and
Maa
Kali's
fierce
energy.
"Like
many,
I
strive
to
balance
these
aspects
in
life," she
explains.
"Embracing
the
transformation
into
Maa
Kali
was
a
divine
and
immersive
experience."
Don't
miss
Kajal
Jain's
captivating
portrayal
of
Maa
Kaali
and
watch
'Karmadhikari
Shanidev' every
Monday-Saturday
at
8:30
PM
only
on
Shemaroo
TV.
Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2024, 15:33 [IST]