Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan | Kundali Bhagya Star Confirms Entry Opposite Radha: Yug Is A....

Transporting the viewers into a whole new world, Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is gearing up for a 7-year leap starting 12th March, where destiny has dealt the most unexpected cards for Radha (Neeharika Roy) and Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia).

On one hand, viewers will be surprised to see Radha living as Radhika Kohli in South Delhi along with her son, Manan, husband, Yug Kohli, and his entire family; on the other hand, Mohan will be living with his daughter, Gungun - now a spirited 16-year-old with a mind of her own. She despises Radha, as she believes that irrespective of her issues with Mohan, Radha as a mother should not have abandoned her, as their bond was unparalleled.

An exciting new entry awaits viewers as heartthrob Manit Joura will be seen playing the role of Radhika's husband, Yug. He is a businessman who owns and runs a media house. An ideal husband, son and brother, Yug is everything that a woman would want in her perfect man. But there is an air of suspicion that surrounds Yug making viewers wonder if he is too good to be true! Talking about his new role Manit said, "It feels like I'm back home on Zee TV or I barely even left, considering I bagged Radha Mohan so quick on the heels of having quit Kundali Bhagya. The new role is a bunch of surprises, I don't wish to divulge much at this stage. Except that the audience will get to see a very new side to me as an artiste. Yug is a layered character and I can only begin to let the audience peel the layers gradually with every episode."

The simple, unassuming Radha who once lived only for others and their happiness is now building a life of her own. In her new avatar, Radhika is seen as a contemporary, urban young woman based in Delhi. She runs her own podcast and manages the house beautifully. Despite a hectic schedule she prefers to cook one meal for the entire family. What's more, Radhika now speaks English fluently!

Mohan has become a successful businessman and has temporarily moved into his friend-cum-business partner, Mira's house. The camaraderie they've developed during business hours has spilled over into their personal lives. However, it seems Mohan is still clinging on to his past with the hope that somewhere, his Radha is still waiting for him.

Viewers will be left wondering - Dil wohi hai, par nayi hai dhadkan ... Par kya kabhi hoga Radha Mohan ka sangam?

With some untold secrets, interesting twists as well as exciting revelations in the coming weeks, you cannot miss watching an all-new chapter as it unfolds on Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, every day at 8 pm, only on Zee TV!