Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan | Kundali Bhagya Star Confirms Entry Opposite Radha: Yug Is A....

Transporting
the
viewers
into
a
whole
new
world,
Zee
TV's
Pyaar
Ka
Pehla
Naam
Radha
Mohan
is
gearing
up
for
a
7-year
leap
starting
12th
March,
where
destiny
has
dealt
the
most
unexpected
cards
for
Radha
(Neeharika
Roy)
and
Mohan
(Shabir
Ahluwalia).
On
one
hand,
viewers
will
be
surprised
to
see
Radha
living
as
Radhika
Kohli
in
South
Delhi
along
with
her
son,
Manan,
husband,
Yug
Kohli,
and
his
entire
family;
on
the
other
hand,
Mohan
will
be
living
with
his
daughter,
Gungun
-
now
a
spirited
16-year-old
with
a
mind
of
her
own.
She
despises
Radha,
as
she
believes
that
irrespective
of
her
issues
with
Mohan,
Radha
as
a
mother
should
not
have
abandoned
her,
as
their
bond
was
unparalleled.
An
exciting
new
entry
awaits
viewers
as
heartthrob
Manit
Joura
will
be
seen
playing
the
role
of
Radhika's
husband,
Yug.
He
is
a
businessman
who
owns
and
runs
a
media
house.
An
ideal
husband,
son
and
brother,
Yug
is
everything
that
a
woman
would
want
in
her
perfect
man.
But
there
is
an
air
of
suspicion
that
surrounds
Yug
making
viewers
wonder
if
he
is
too
good
to
be
true!
Talking
about
his
new
role
Manit
said,
"It
feels
like
I'm
back
home
on
Zee
TV
or
I
barely
even
left,
considering
I
bagged
Radha
Mohan
so
quick
on
the
heels
of
having
quit
Kundali
Bhagya.
The
new
role
is
a
bunch
of
surprises,
I
don't
wish
to
divulge
much
at
this
stage.
Except
that
the
audience
will
get
to
see
a
very
new
side
to
me
as
an
artiste.
Yug
is
a
layered
character
and
I
can
only
begin
to
let
the
audience
peel
the
layers
gradually
with
every
episode."
The
simple,
unassuming
Radha
who
once
lived
only
for
others
and
their
happiness
is
now
building
a
life
of
her
own.
In
her
new
avatar,
Radhika
is
seen
as
a
contemporary,
urban
young
woman
based
in
Delhi.
She
runs
her
own
podcast
and
manages
the
house
beautifully.
Despite
a
hectic
schedule
she
prefers
to
cook
one
meal
for
the
entire
family.
What's
more,
Radhika
now
speaks
English
fluently!
Mohan
has
become
a
successful
businessman
and
has
temporarily
moved
into
his
friend-cum-business
partner,
Mira's
house.
The
camaraderie
they've
developed
during
business
hours
has
spilled
over
into
their
personal
lives.
However,
it
seems
Mohan
is
still
clinging
on
to
his
past
with
the
hope
that
somewhere,
his
Radha
is
still
waiting
for
him.
Viewers
will
be
left
wondering
-
Dil
wohi
hai,
par
nayi
hai
dhadkan
...
Par
kya
kabhi
hoga
Radha
Mohan
ka
sangam?
With
some
untold
secrets,
interesting
twists
as
well
as
exciting
revelations
in
the
coming
weeks,
you
cannot
miss
watching
an
all-new
chapter
as
it
unfolds
on
Pyaar
Ka
Pehla
Naam
Radha
Mohan,
every
day
at
8
pm,
only
on
Zee
TV!