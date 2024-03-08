International Women's Day: Amruta-Bhavani To Jhanak-Urvashi; 5 Mother-Daughter Duos of Indian TV

A mother-daughter relationship is beyond compare, and television glorifies this bond through its progressive shows. On the occasion of International Women's Day, take a look at the iconic television's mother-daughter duos, who not only entertain their audiences every day but also inspire women across the nation with their heartfelt narratives and timeless bonds:

1. Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye - Zee TV

Bhavani (played by Hemangi Kavi) and Amruta's (played by Sriti Jha) journey in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye beautifully depicts the strength of a mother-daughter relationship amidst adversities they face in their day-to-day lives. Amruta's quest for what is right for her mother and Bhavani's unwavering support create impactful moments that resonate deeply with the audiences. Amruta fearlessly takes a bold stand for her mother and speaks up about how a homemaker is no less than a partner who supports the family financially. The show addresses societal norms and encourages its audience to challenge conventions. Their unwavering support for each other resonates deeply, serving as a beacon of hope and resilience for viewers.

2. Kumkum Bhagya - Zee TV

In the show Kumkum Bhagya, the emotional journey of Prachi (portrayed by Mugdha Chaphekar) and Poorvi (played by Rachi Sharma) deeply resonates with audiences. Their on-screen bond mirrors a genuine mother-daughter relationship, giving the audience both, emotional moments and inspiration through their unwavering resolve and mutual support. Poorvi, a school teacher by profession, embodies humility and calmness and believes in finding joy in life's simple moments and facing challenges with grace. She actively supports her mother, Prachi, in the family's catering business, along with her job. Her optimistic demeanor and compassionate nature radiate positivity, anchoring the essence of this heartfelt tale. Their narrative, spanning from sacrifices, beautifully exemplified the strength of a mother-daughter bond amidst adversity and evoked poignant moments.

3. Neerja - Ek Nayi Pehchaan - Sony TV

Protima (played by Sneha Wagh) and Neerja's (played by Aastha Sharma) empowering journey in Neerja - Ek Nayi Pehchaan emphasizes the struggle a mother goes through to provide a better and safer life for her kid. The characters relate with the audience, as their portrayal of a unique mother-daughter relationship is unparalleled. Protima's love for her daughter Neerja and the bond the two share is truly inspiring.

4. Pashminna - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke - Sony SAB

The show Pashminna portrays a heartwarming relationship between two characters Preeti (played by Gauri Pradhan) and Pashminna (played by Isha Sharma). The show is popular for its depiction of family dynamics and emotional connections. Preeti is a strong and independent woman and her unwavering support has been a constant presence throughout Pashminna's life. Preeti wholeheartedly believes in love and encourages Pashminna to embrace it. Preeti and Pashminna's joyful moments not only brought happiness to the audience but also highlighted the beauty of a mother-daughter sweet bond.

5. Jhanak - Star Plus

The show Jhanak portrays the story of a young girl Jhanak (played by Hiba Nawab) and her mother Urvashi (played by Shilpa Tulaskar), who support her daughter's dreams resolutely. Jhanak is a determined young woman who embarks on a journey to fulfil her mother's promise of a better life. Along the way, she faces challenges and loss, but her determination and perseverance inspire viewers to pursue their passions and break free from stereotypes. Jhanak's courage to pursue her dreams and her mother's unwavering support become an inspiration for the viewers. Although Jhanak no longer has her mother's physical presence with her, her memory continues to motivate her to do the right thing in life. The show features several memorable moments that make it stand out and inspire viewers to pursue their dreams.

On this Women's Day, let's celebrate these exceptional mother-daughter duos' resilience, love, and unwavering spirit. Their stories serve as a reminder of the invaluable contributions of women to our society and the profound impact of maternal bonds in shaping lives and inspiring generations to come. We must also strive to create equal access and opportunities for everyone, regardless of one's gender, race, or background. Let us work together to create a more equitable and inclusive society for all. As we honor these incredible women, let us also reaffirm our commitment to supporting and uplifting each other, ensuring a brighter future for all.