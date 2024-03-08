International Women's Day: Amruta-Bhavani To Jhanak-Urvashi; 5 Mother-Daughter Duos of Indian TV

A
mother-daughter
relationship
is
beyond
compare,
and
television
glorifies
this
bond
through
its
progressive
shows.
On
the
occasion
of
International
Women's
Day,
take
a
look
at
the
iconic
television's
mother-daughter
duos,
who
not
only
entertain
their
audiences
every
day
but
also
inspire
women
across
the
nation
with
their
heartfelt
narratives
and
timeless
bonds:
1.
Kaise
Mujhe
Tum
Mil
Gaye
-
Zee
TV
Bhavani
(played
by
Hemangi
Kavi)
and
Amruta's
(played
by
Sriti
Jha)
journey
in
Kaise
Mujhe
Tum
Mil
Gaye
beautifully
depicts
the
strength
of
a
mother-daughter
relationship
amidst
adversities
they
face
in
their
day-to-day
lives.
Amruta's
quest
for
what
is
right
for
her
mother
and
Bhavani's
unwavering
support
create
impactful
moments
that
resonate
deeply
with
the
audiences.
Amruta
fearlessly
takes
a
bold
stand
for
her
mother
and
speaks
up
about
how
a
homemaker
is
no
less
than
a
partner
who
supports
the
family
financially.
The
show
addresses
societal
norms
and
encourages
its
audience
to
challenge
conventions.
Their
unwavering
support
for
each
other
resonates
deeply,
serving
as
a
beacon
of
hope
and
resilience
for
viewers.
2.
Kumkum
Bhagya
-
Zee
TV
In
the
show
Kumkum
Bhagya,
the
emotional
journey
of
Prachi
(portrayed
by
Mugdha
Chaphekar)
and
Poorvi
(played
by
Rachi
Sharma)
deeply
resonates
with
audiences.
Their
on-screen
bond
mirrors
a
genuine
mother-daughter
relationship,
giving
the
audience
both,
emotional
moments
and
inspiration
through
their
unwavering
resolve
and
mutual
support.
Poorvi,
a
school
teacher
by
profession,
embodies
humility
and
calmness
and
believes
in
finding
joy
in
life's
simple
moments
and
facing
challenges
with
grace.
She
actively
supports
her
mother,
Prachi,
in
the
family's
catering
business,
along
with
her
job.
Her
optimistic
demeanor
and
compassionate
nature
radiate
positivity,
anchoring
the
essence
of
this
heartfelt
tale.
Their
narrative,
spanning
from
sacrifices,
beautifully
exemplified
the
strength
of
a
mother-daughter
bond
amidst
adversity
and
evoked
poignant
moments.
3.
Neerja
-
Ek
Nayi
Pehchaan
-
Sony
TV
Protima
(played
by
Sneha
Wagh)
and
Neerja's
(played
by
Aastha
Sharma)
empowering
journey
in
Neerja
-
Ek
Nayi
Pehchaan
emphasizes
the
struggle
a
mother
goes
through
to
provide
a
better
and
safer
life
for
her
kid.
The
characters
relate
with
the
audience,
as
their
portrayal
of
a
unique
mother-daughter
relationship
is
unparalleled.
Protima's
love
for
her
daughter
Neerja
and
the
bond
the
two
share
is
truly
inspiring.
4.
Pashminna
-
Dhaage
Mohabbat
Ke
-
Sony
SAB
The
show
Pashminna
portrays
a
heartwarming
relationship
between
two
characters
Preeti
(played
by
Gauri
Pradhan)
and
Pashminna
(played
by
Isha
Sharma).
The
show
is
popular
for
its
depiction
of
family
dynamics
and
emotional
connections.
Preeti
is
a
strong
and
independent
woman
and
her
unwavering
support
has
been
a
constant
presence
throughout
Pashminna's
life.
Preeti
wholeheartedly
believes
in
love
and
encourages
Pashminna
to
embrace
it.
Preeti
and
Pashminna's
joyful
moments
not
only
brought
happiness
to
the
audience
but
also
highlighted
the
beauty
of
a
mother-daughter
sweet
bond.
5.
Jhanak
-
Star
Plus
The
show
Jhanak
portrays
the
story
of
a
young
girl
Jhanak
(played
by
Hiba
Nawab)
and
her
mother
Urvashi
(played
by
Shilpa
Tulaskar),
who
support
her
daughter's
dreams
resolutely.
Jhanak
is
a
determined
young
woman
who
embarks
on
a
journey
to
fulfil
her
mother's
promise
of
a
better
life.
Along
the
way,
she
faces
challenges
and
loss,
but
her
determination
and
perseverance
inspire
viewers
to
pursue
their
passions
and
break
free
from
stereotypes.
Jhanak's
courage
to
pursue
her
dreams
and
her
mother's
unwavering
support
become
an
inspiration
for
the
viewers.
Although
Jhanak
no
longer
has
her
mother's
physical
presence
with
her,
her
memory
continues
to
motivate
her
to
do
the
right
thing
in
life.
The
show
features
several
memorable
moments
that
make
it
stand
out
and
inspire
viewers
to
pursue
their
dreams.
On
this
Women's
Day,
let's
celebrate
these
exceptional
mother-daughter
duos' resilience,
love,
and
unwavering
spirit.
Their
stories
serve
as
a
reminder
of
the
invaluable
contributions
of
women
to
our
society
and
the
profound
impact
of
maternal
bonds
in
shaping
lives
and
inspiring
generations
to
come.
We
must
also
strive
to
create
equal
access
and
opportunities
for
everyone,
regardless
of
one's
gender,
race,
or
background.
Let
us
work
together
to
create
a
more
equitable
and
inclusive
society
for
all.
As
we
honor
these
incredible
women,
let
us
also
reaffirm
our
commitment
to
supporting
and
uplifting
each
other,
ensuring
a
brighter
future
for
all.