Pandya Store: Priyanshi Yadav Spills Beans About A Major Upcoming Twist In Natasha & Shashank's Life

Pandya
Store
has
been
winning
the
audience's
hearts
with
its
gripping
plot
and
intriguing
twists.
With
Rohit
Chandel
and
Priyanshi
Yadav
playing
the
lead
characters
in
the
show
post-leap,
the
audience
is
eager
to
know
what's
cooking
ahead
on
the
show,
and
here
is
something
to
pique
your
excitement.
The
current
track
of
the
show
revolves
around
Dhaval
and
Natasha.
In
the
upcoming
episodes,
the
audience
will
witness
high-voltage
drama
on
the
show.
The
viewers
will
see
Natasha
arriving
on
horseback
in
an
exquisite
blue
bridal
lehenga,
wanting
to
make
Dhawal
her
groom
and
marry
him.
The
impending
difficulty,
though,
is
going
to
be
in
Natasha
whether
she
will
be
successful
in
carrying
out
the
plan
in
spite
of
Chiku's
opposition.
The
anticipation
surrounding
what
is
transpired
by
Natasha
is
further
increased
by
the
uncertainty
surrounding
Natasha's
ability
to
obtain
the
Makwanas'
documents.
Despite
the
challenges
she
encounters,
Natasha's
resolve
to
disclose
Dhawal's
intentions
becomes
stronger.
It
will
be
intriguing
to
witness
how
the
drama
unfolds
in
the
lives
of
Dhaval
and
Natasha.
Will
Natasha
be
able
to
obtain
the
Makwana's
documents?
Will
Chiku
be
successful
in
getting
Natasha
and
Shashank
married?
Or
will
we
see
a
reunion
of
Dhaval
and
Natasha?
Priyanshi
Yadav,
aka
Natasha,
from
the
Star
Plus
show
Pandya
Store,
shares," The
story
is
going
to
take
a
huge
turn,
and
the
viewers
will
get
to
see
high-voltage
drama
in
the
show
Pandya
Store
as
Natasha
and
Dhawal
may
reunite
again
and
get
back
even
stronger
this
time.
From
building
the
bond
once
again
to
making
everyone
accept
their
marriage,
it's
all
about
how
they
stand
with
one
another
and
tackle
the
complexities.
It
will
be
intriguing
to
witness
if
Chiku
fails
to
plot
this
marriage
and
if
Natasha
is
able
to
find
a
way
out
to
marry
Dhawal.
Stay
tuned
for
all
the
drama
that
will
unfold
in
the
lives
of
Natasha
and
Dhaval.
Will
they
reunite
once
again?
And
how
is
something
to
watch
out
for!"
The
Pandya
Store
is
produced
by
Sphere
Origins.
Pandya
Store
airs
on
Star
Plus
from
Monday
to
Sunday
at
7.30
p.m.
Story first published: Sunday, March 24, 2024, 17:10 [IST]