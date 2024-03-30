Pandya Store Twist: Natasha-Dhaval Are Now Married; Priyanshi Yadav Gives A Sneak Peek About It

Pandya
Store
has
been
winning
the
audience's
hearts
with
its
gripping
plot
and
intriguing
twists.
With
Rohit
Chandel
and
Priyanshi
Yadav
playing
the
lead
characters
in
the
show
post-leap,
the
audience
is
eager
to
know
what's
cooking
ahead
on
the
show,
and
here
is
something
to
pique
your
excitement.
The
current
track
of
the
show
revolves
around
Dhaval
and
Natasha.
There
is
good
news
for
all
Pandya
Store,
Natasha,
and
Dhaval
fans,
as
their
favourite
couple
has
finally
reunited
and
got
married.
Natasha
and
Dhaval
struggled
their
way
through
the
hindrances
and
obstacles
and
gave
their
relationship
another
chance.
It
is
indeed
going
to
be
a
visual
treat
for
the
audience
to
get
a
glimpse
of
their
favourite
couple,
Natasha
and
Dhaval,
reuniting
once
again.
Priyanshi
Yadav,
aka
Natasha,
from
the
Star
Plus
show
Pandya
Store,
shares," The
long
wait
will
be
over
for
the
audience
who
waited
so
eagerly
because
this
will
be
the
first
time
when
Dhawal
and
Natasha
are
in
love
with
each
other
and
are
in
a
marriage
for
love.
The
upcoming
track
will
show
love
and
romance
with
twisted
family
drama;
it
can
be
said,
"jab
Miya
biwi
raazi
toh
kya
krega
kaazi."
The
proposal
and
wedding
will
bring
joy
to
the
hearts
of
the
audience,
and
the
unique
path
that
we
took
to
confess
our
love
and
be
together
is
exceptional
for
real.
And
lastly,
for
all
our
supporters,
thank
you
so
much
for
believing
in
us.
Keep
supporting!"
The
Pandya
Store
is
produced
by
Sphere
Origins.
Pandya
Store
airs
on
Star
Plus
from
Monday
to
Sunday
at
7.30
p.m.
Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 12:25 [IST]