Zee Rishtey Awards 2024 Winners: Who Will Take Home Favorite Jodi & Best Nayi Jodi Trophies? Check DEETS

ZEE Rishtey Awards 2024 Update: And so it begins! Fans of Zee TV have eagerly awaited the Zee Rishtey Awards 2024, and their anticipation has finally been rewarded. Despite rumors suggesting that the ZRA might not proceed this year, causing dismay among fandoms, those speculations proved false as the main event took place on February 21.

Every year, talents from Zee TV shows gather to celebrate accomplishments and honor nominees across various categories. Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya, Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Rohit Suchanti, Aishwarya Khare, Arjit Taneja, Niharika Roy, Abrar Qazi, and numerous other celebrities graced the red carpet of ZRA 2024, radiating glamour and style.

As the ZEE Rishtey Awards 2024 main event is set to air on ZEE TV tomorrow (March 10), fans are eagerly awaiting to know the winners' name in different categories.

ZEE RISHTEY AWARDS 2024 FAVOURITE JODI NOMINEES

As fans are super excited to watch their favourite celebrities walking the red carpet, there is eager anticipation to discover who will win the favorite jodi award.

For those who may not be aware, the nominees for the ZRA 2024 Favorite Jodi include Virat and Amruta (from Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye), Radha and Mohan (from Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan), Preeta and Karan (from Kundali Bhagya), Shiv and Shakti (from Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti), Dua and Haider (from Rabb Se Hai Dua), Rishi and Lakshmi (from Bhagya Lakshmi), Heer and Ranjeet (from Ikk Kudi Punjab Di), Poorvi and RV (from Kumkum Bhagya), and Kesar and Sooraj (from Kyunki... Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai).

ZEE RISHTEY AWARDS 2024 WINNERS: WHO WILL WIN FAVOURITE JODI & BEST NAYI JODI?

As revealed by Arjit Taneja earlier, he won both the Favourite Jodi and Best Nayi Jodi tropies along with Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye co-star Sriti Jha for their characters Virat and Amruta respectively. Take a look at his post below:

Are you excited to watch the ZEE Rishtey Awards 2024 on TV? Share your excitement in the comments section below.