Zee Rishtey Awards 2024 Winners: Who Will Take Home Favorite Jodi & Best Nayi Jodi Trophies? Check DEETS

ZEE
Rishtey
Awards
2024
Update:
And
so
it
begins!
Fans
of
Zee
TV
have
eagerly
awaited
the
Zee
Rishtey
Awards
2024,
and
their
anticipation
has
finally
been
rewarded.
Despite
rumors
suggesting
that
the
ZRA
might
not
proceed
this
year,
causing
dismay
among
fandoms,
those
speculations
proved
false
as
the
main
event
took
place
on
February
21.
Every
year,
talents
from
Zee
TV
shows
gather
to
celebrate
accomplishments
and
honor
nominees
across
various
categories.
Sriti
Jha,
Shabir
Ahluwalia,
Dheeraj
Dhoopar,
Shraddha
Arya,
Paras
Kalnawat,
Sana
Sayyad,
Rohit
Suchanti,
Aishwarya
Khare,
Arjit
Taneja,
Niharika
Roy,
Abrar
Qazi,
and
numerous
other
celebrities
graced
the
red
carpet
of
ZRA
2024,
radiating
glamour
and
style.
As
the
ZEE
Rishtey
Awards
2024
main
event
is
set
to
air
on
ZEE
TV
tomorrow
(March
10),
fans
are
eagerly
awaiting
to
know
the
winners'
name
in
different
categories.
For
those
who
may
not
be
aware,
the
nominees
for
the
ZRA
2024
Favorite
Jodi
include
Virat
and
Amruta
(from
Kaise
Mujhe
Tum
Mil
Gaye),
Radha
and
Mohan
(from
Pyaar
Ka
Pehla
Naam
Radha
Mohan),
Preeta
and
Karan
(from
Kundali
Bhagya),
Shiv
and
Shakti
(from
Pyaar
Ka
Pehla
Adhyaya
Shiv
Shakti),
Dua
and
Haider
(from
Rabb
Se
Hai
Dua),
Rishi
and
Lakshmi
(from
Bhagya
Lakshmi),
Heer
and
Ranjeet
(from
Ikk
Kudi
Punjab
Di),
Poorvi
and
RV
(from
Kumkum
Bhagya),
and
Kesar
and
Sooraj
(from
Kyunki...
Saas
Maa,
Bahu
Beti
Hoti
Hai).
ZEE
RISHTEY
AWARDS
2024
WINNERS:
WHO
WILL
WIN
FAVOURITE
JODI
&
BEST
NAYI
JODI?
As
revealed
by
Arjit
Taneja
earlier,
he
won
both
the
Favourite
Jodi
and
Best
Nayi
Jodi
tropies
along
with
Kaise
Mujhe
Tum
Mil
Gaye
co-star
Sriti
Jha
for
their
characters
Virat
and
Amruta
respectively.
Take
a
look
at
his
post
below: