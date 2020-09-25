Ahead Of Season 2 Launch, Amazon Prime Surprises Mirzapur Fans By Dropping Season 1 For Free

As the release date for the most-anticipated season two of Mirzapur fast approaches, the excitement for the show is increasing every single day. So much so that the team of Amazon Prime Video is all set to give die-hard fans like us the full first season at no cost! With Season 1 of the show streaming on the platform, Amazon Prime Video has now uploaded the entire first season on their official YouTube channel to gear up the audience up ahead of the second season hitting the platform.

Taking to their social media, Amazon Prime Video shares, “Mirzapur season 1 is free for everyone from September 25 to September 30 (Partying face) Search 'Mirzapur' on the app or simply click here to watch: http://amzn.to/MirzapurS1”

Mirzapur season 1 is free for everyone from September 25 to September 30 🥳



Search 'Mirzapur' on the app or simply click here to watch: https://t.co/d0nf67jUP9 pic.twitter.com/YqkoraWLhs — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) September 25, 2020

In a nutshell, Mirzapur is the story of Kaleen Bhaiyya, the King Of Mirzapur vs the Pandit Brothers, Guddu and Bablu. What initially begins as a battle for power, leading to the throne of Mirzapur, eventually shapes the destiny of the city, influencing its business and its politics. While Season 2 of Mirzapur is all set to premiere on 23rd October, fans can binge-watch Season 1 and enjoy the world of Mirzapur while they wait for the second season to drop!

Fascinating viewers in a terrific first season, the show featured Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Duggal and Kulbhushan Kharbandha in the lead. While Tripathi stole the show essaying the role of Kaleen Bhaiyya, the King Of Mirzapur, Ali Fazal & Vikrant Massey packed a punch as Guddu and Bablu Pandit – the wannabe gangsters. Shriya played the love interest of Ali and Shweta, as Golu, was seen as a studious girl entering into college politics. Rasika Duggal played the role of Beena – Kaleen Bhaiyya’s wife and Kulbhushan Kharbanda played Kaleen Bhaiyya’s father, a don of his era. Joining them in Season 2 are Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma.

With all eyes firmly fixed on what happens next on the show, the makers have kept everyone’s curiosity high by not revealing much about the story. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media & Entertainment, the second season of Mirzapur will premiere on 23rd October on Amazon Prime Video.

Mirzapur 2 has been Directed by Gurmmeet Singh & Mihir Desai, created by Puneet Krishna and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar under the banner Excel Entertainment.

