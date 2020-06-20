Anushka Sharma Says Netflix Film Bulbbul Is Captivating: We Immediately Wanted To Produce It

    Sushant Singh Rajput
      The makers of Bulbbul have already released the Netflix film trailer and fans are excited to see how the new supernatural film from Anushka Sharma's production house turns out to be. After Paari's success, Anushka says Bulbbul is in sync with the kind of stories she wants to share.

      Recently, while talking to IANS, Anushka said that the film is a supernatural thriller dipped in folklore. She added, "From the moment I heard Bulbbul, we immediately wanted to produce it. It is a fascinating, captivating, cinematic story dipped in folklore which we instantly fell in love with. Creative disruption has always been at the fore for Clean Slate Filmz right from NH10 to now Bulbbul and this film has our banner's unique signature."

      "We aim to produce content that stands out at all times and we are glad that we shared our vision with Netflix, with whom we have forged a strategic creative partnership. We hope audiences will enjoy watching Bulbbul just as much as we enjoyed making it," Anushka added.

      The trailer released on Friday, gave a glimpse of Bengal in the 19th century. It also shows the tale of a young innocent girl Bulbbul, who turns into a strong woman with the looming shadow of the legend of a 'chudail'.

      Taking about the film and writer Anvita Dutt, Anushka said, "Anvita's storytelling is extremely unique and with 'Bulbbul' she is giving audiences something really clutter-breaking."

      Anvita, on the other hand, hopes the film will turn out the same as fairytales and how they warn us of the real danger. Anvita said, "For me, the story of Bulbbul is a lore. A fable. Much like the fairy tales of old that were cautionary tales for young girls. Stories that, wrapped in magic and myth, asked us to look beyond the obvious and warned us not to be a version of what others want to see in us. We sometimes forget that it is important for us to accept ourselves the way we are and I hope this film will act as a reminder of that."

      Produced by Anushka and her brother Karnesh Sharma, the Netflix film, Bulbbul features Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam and Parambrata Chatterjee in the lead roles. The supernatural film will begin streaming on Netflix from June 24, 2020.

      Story first published: Saturday, June 20, 2020, 11:21 [IST]
