Anushka Sharma Says Netflix Film Bulbbul Is Captivating: We Immediately Wanted To Produce It

Bulbbul Is Written By Anvita Dutt

The trailer released on Friday, gave a glimpse of Bengal in the 19th century. It also shows the tale of a young innocent girl Bulbbul, who turns into a strong woman with the looming shadow of the legend of a 'chudail'.

Taking about the film and writer Anvita Dutt, Anushka said, "Anvita's storytelling is extremely unique and with 'Bulbbul' she is giving audiences something really clutter-breaking."

Anvita Dutt On Bulbbul

Anvita, on the other hand, hopes the film will turn out the same as fairytales and how they warn us of the real danger. Anvita said, "For me, the story of Bulbbul is a lore. A fable. Much like the fairy tales of old that were cautionary tales for young girls. Stories that, wrapped in magic and myth, asked us to look beyond the obvious and warned us not to be a version of what others want to see in us. We sometimes forget that it is important for us to accept ourselves the way we are and I hope this film will act as a reminder of that."

Bulbbul Is Set To Release On June 24, 2020

Produced by Anushka and her brother Karnesh Sharma, the Netflix film, Bulbbul features Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam and Parambrata Chatterjee in the lead roles. The supernatural film will begin streaming on Netflix from June 24, 2020.