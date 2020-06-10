    For Quick Alerts
      Anushka Sharma Unveils The First Look Of Her Upcoming Netflix Horror Film Bulbbul

      After producing Amazon Prime Video's original series Paatal Lok, Anushka Sharma has now collaborated with Netflix for an upcoming horror film. The Bollywood actress-turned-producer shared the first look and teaser of the film titled, Bulbbul. The film is being produced by Anushka and brother Karnesh Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz but doesn't star the actress.

      On Wednesday, Anushka took to her Twitter handle and shared the first teaser of the film. She captioned the video clip as, "Here's your first look at #Bulbbul, a fantastic tale about self-discovery, and justice, wrapped in lore, mystery and intrigue, coming soon on @NetflixIndia . Can't wait to share more! @OfficialCSFilms #KarneshSharma #AnvittaDutt @manojmittra #SaurabhMalhotra."

      Anushka Sharma's Tweet

      The 10-second long clip shows a young girl leaping across treetops with a bright red moon in the background. With haunting music playing in the background, the girl in the clip can be seen with long hair and flipped feet. Netflix India's official Twitter account introduced the teaser by tweeting, "The woods aren't lovely. They are dark and deep. #Bulbbul."

      Bulbbul Teaser Has Haunting Visuals And Music

      A report in Hindustan Times revealed the story is based in Bengal. The film's official synopsis reads, "The film traverses the journey of a young girl, Bulbbul from innocence to strength, as the legend of a chudail casts a looming shadow over her [Bulbbul's] world." Bulbbul is directed by Anvita Dutt, and stars Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam and Parambrata Chattopadhyay in lead roles. It is set to release on Netflix on June 24.

      Bulbbul Is Set To Release On June 24, 2020

      Talking about Anushka's acting career, she was last seen in Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan and Zero with Shah Rukh Khan. Since then, the actress has been working as a producer, and she recently produced the web series Paatal Lok, which has been appreciated widely.

      Read more about: anushka sharma netflix bulbbul
      Story first published: Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 15:52 [IST]
