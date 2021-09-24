Kota Factory Season 2 Full Web Series Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

TVF's Kota Factory returned with a season 2 on September 24, on the streaming platform Netflix. Fans were excited to find out how Vaibhav is adjusting to the Maheswari Coaching classes, while also dealing with new and old friends. Directed by Raghav Subbu and starring Jitnedra Kumar, the show's first season created quite the buzz in 2019.

Kota Factory Season 2: Release Date & Time Of Jitendra Kumar's Netflix Show

While fans were still streaming the show for the first time, within hours of the season's release, Kota Factor's season two made it to online piracy sites. Over the past couple of months, many OTT shows have faced the same fate as they are leaked even quicker than movie releases. Films and shows like Sex Education season 3, Money Heist 5, Loki, Cruella, Mulan, The Conjuring 3 also become victims of piracy.

Coming back to the show, Kota Factory's season two explores further into the lives of Vaibhav, Balamukund and Uday at a coaching centre as they prepare to crack the entrance exams. The show will also bring back beloved Jeetu Bhaiyya, who had left the coaching classes in season one.

The show's cast features Mayur More as Vaibhav Pandey, Urvi Singh as Meenal Parekh, Revathi Pillai as Vartika Ratawal, Alam Khan as Uday Gupta, Ranjan Raj as Balmukund Meena, Rohit Sukhwani as Rohit, Jitendra Kumar as Jeetu Bhaiya and Ahsaas Channa as Shivangi Ranawat