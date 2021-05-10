Maharani Trailer: Huma Qureshi Is Destined To Change The Dynamics Of Bihar Politics

The makers of Maharani dropped the trailer of the Human Qureshi-starrrer political drama on Sunday (May 9). While the teaser gave a glimpse was what was waiting for Human's character in the political drama, the trailer takes the audience inside the game of politics. The makers have also introduced more characters in the trailer including Sohum Shah and Amit Sial who could be seen rooting against Huma's character, Rani.

While Sohum plays the Chief Minister of Bihar, Amit Sial seems to be playing someone from the opposition party. The trailer shows Sohum Shah in hospital, while Huma can be seen crying next to him. In another scene, he addresses the media and his party members that his seat will be taken up by his wife Rani Bharati, which proves to be a game-changer.

The series is based in Bihar follows Rani Bharti who is named as the next CM after her husband is bedridden. The drama promises a rollercoaster journey from a wife to become the CM of Bihar. Take a look at the trailer,

A political drama set in Bihar of 90's. With its caste arithmetic, traditional satraps and the emerging voice...will an illiterate woman survive this?#Maharani - Streaming on 28th May only on #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/A8b6mED3j4 — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) May 9, 2021

Maharani is not Huma's first OTT show but her first look at the simple housewife had created quite the stir. Fans are excited to see her journey as an 'illiterate' woman who finds herself in the middle of a political power struggle.

The official synopsis for the show reads, "In a twist of fate, Rani Bharti's life changes drastically, overnight as the current Chief Minister disrupts the state's political machinery in a blink. While his party officials await the name of his successor with bated breaths, the CM's sudden announcement shocks everyone to the core including his wife Rani Bharati."

Directed by Karan Sharma, the show also stars Bollywood star Vineet Kumar in pivotal roles. Maharani is set to release on May 28 on SonyLIV.