Pooja Bhatt On NCPCR's Notice To Her Netflix Show Bombay Begums: It's Not at Any Point Glorifying Drug Usage

Pooja Bhatt recently made her acting comeback with the Netflix show Bombay Begums. The show recently was embroiled in a controversy after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) slapped a notice against the show recently, for depicting children inappropriately.

Pooja Bhatt has now opened up about the show and NCPCR's notice during an interview with India Today TV. The actress who returned to screen after two decades said, "People have their own sets of biases, their own understandings, and their way of looking at the world."

Bhatt recalled the early days of her career as a producer and said her first film in 1999 titled Zakhm was refused a certificate by the Censor Board but it went on to win National Award for Best Film on National Integration by the NDA government. She added, "I think eventually your intention is always understood by people in power. And institutes finally comprise people. There is no greater thing than intention. As far as Bombay Begums is concerned, it's a work of fiction."

Talking about the backlash and the love Bombay Begums has received, Pooja shared that she had been getting positive messages from Amritsar, The Netherlands, Nairobi, etc. "Places that usually never consume traditional Indian cinema are reacting to the story. So my response was, sit down with the Commission, talk to them, let them understand that Shai's character is of a troubled teenager and we have plenty of those in our society who are lost within their own homes."

Pooja also revealed that the makers were extremely careful while shooting Shai's scene with the young actress Aadhya Anand. "If you've seen her taking even a single drag of a cigarette. It was never nicotine given to her, at no point on the show is she shown as a habitual smoker. We are showing that stage of her life where they are prone to get misled and that is the arch of the character, who actually dies because of drug overdose."

"It's a very clear signal to people, young and old that if you mess with drugs, you'll possibly end up dead. It's not at any point glorifying drug usage. We as individuals are responsible for these things and we not going to put out something, will give a wrong signal," Pooja Bhatt concluded.

Bombay Begums currently streaming on Netflix, follows five women from the age of 13 to age 49, all coming from different walks of life.

