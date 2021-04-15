Stranger Things: Gaten Matarazzo & David Harbour Drop Hints About The Anticipated Season 4

Stranger Things Season 4 has been one of the most anticipated Netflix releases of the year. Season 3 of the show aired back in 2019 and the shooting for season 4 went underway in early 2020. However, the show's production has seen several delays due to the pandemic and the makers are far from ready for release.

Recently, actor David Harbour, who plays Hopper on the Netflix show, went live on Instagram from the show's set. In the video, he looked exactly as he did in the Stranger Things Season 4 teaser. According to the teaser, Hopper will be seen in Russia while the leading cast including Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) will have to find a way to rescue him.

While Harbour did not reveal any specific details about season 4, while live on Instagram, he did interact with co-star Millie Bobby Brown. Both were seen in different locations as Brown said she was in Atlanta a few days ago to film scenes for season 4.



Earlier during an interaction, David Harbour had also compared his character to Gandalf, hinting that he may have experienced a different passage of time while stuck in the Upside Down. Some reports have also speculated that a fair amount of time has passed for everyone.

Recently, actor Gaten Matarazzo revealed that "the tone is definitely matured." A Screenrant report revealed that the makers have changed the show's tone on purpose, as Gaten added, "I think they want their show to mature with their kids."

The 18-year-old actor added, "As we are growing older as people, we have to grow older as characters. They're confronted by this issue, but they embrace it, and they use it to their advantage. And they don't freak out when we get taller or when our voices drop or anything like that. They use it and they use it as ammunition for their writing."

While appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, on April 7, 2021, he also said that the new season will be the "scariest" one of them all.

For the unversed, season 3 ended with Eleven and the Byers moving away from Hawkins. According to reports, they will be returning to Hawkins in season four as the Russians conducting experiments on Upside Down and Mind Flayer is still roaming around freely.

