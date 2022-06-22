Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 Trailer Shows Eleven Fighting Vecna, Duffer Brothers To Deliver Action-Packed Final

Netflix recently released the first trailer for the concluding part of the 4th season of Netflix's popular series Stranger Things led by Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour and others. Stranger Things 4 debuted on Netflix in May and the Volume 2 comprising two feature-length episodes is set to premiere on July 1.

The trailer gives a quick recap of Volume 1 with two shots and dives right into what fans can expect in the season finale episodes. The new episodes will follow the gang of kids from Hawkins as they come face to face with Vecna in his true form.

One of the shots shows Nancy alive and well after the cliffhanger ending of season 4 volume 1, and another shows her face to face with Vecna in the Hawkins lab facility. Meanwhile, Eddie can be seen joining the fight with Dustin and others still in Hawkins. Dr Brenner in the clip is heard telling Eleven, "Hawkins will fall," as she replies, "My friends need me."

Will warns, "He is not going to stop until he has taken everyone" and Robin adds, "I have a strange feeling it might not work out for us this time." Hopper is in Russia looking at a vortex while the monster tells Eleven, "It's over. Now I just want you to watch. Your friends have lost!"

The official synopsis for Volume 2 reads, "It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time - and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

Stranger Things created by the Duffer Brothers is expected to return for a finale season 5 in 2023, however, the makers are yet to confirm the release yet.