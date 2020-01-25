Amazon Prime Video Creates Guinness World Record With More Than 1000 Artists Performing Live

Amazon Prime Video, last night along with the unveiling of new show, The Forgotten Army, celebrated the Azad Hind Fauj by organizing a live operatic musical extravaganza with 1000 singers and instrumentalist coming together to perform the album of Amazon Original Series The Forgotten Army - Azadi Ke Liye, composed by musical maestro Pritam Chakraborty. The event went on to create a new Guinness World Record for The Largest Indian Cinematic Music Band.

The evening saw more than 1000 musicians from across the country, performing together for the first time. Celebrating India's 70th Republic Day, the team performed songs from the series' album, composed by Pritam.

The composer commented on the event and said, "I am thrilled to have had the opportunity to witness and be part this unique live performance with this collective of talented musicians, in memory of the valiant soldiers of the Azad Hind Fauj. This Republic Day, let's all take a moment to understand the forgotten history and the sacrifice of the Indian National Army."

Gaurav Gandhi, Director and Country General Manager, Amazon Prime Video India, said, "We are delighted that the album and this musical event have made its mark in history by creating a coveted Guinness World Record for The Largest Indian Cinematic Music Band. We are hopeful that our Freedom Anthem - Azaadi, will strike a chord across the country, and serve as a tribute to our soldiers - those remembered and cherished and those forgotten."

Musicians performing at the concert came from cities across the country and even from abroad. Apart from Bangalore, Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, Goa, Assam, Sikkim, some artists were also seen from Kenya, Malaysia and UAE. The band also comprised of visually impaired and differently-abled artists, including over six hundred and fifty vocalists, two hundred and fifty acoustic guitarists, eighty drummers and percussionists, fifteen performers on varied string instruments, five brass players, one electric guitarist, one bass guitarist, one keyboardist and two sitar players.

The title track of Amazon Original The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye, composed by Pritam features the voices of Arijit Singh and Tushar Joshi with lyrics written by Shloke Lal and Kausar Munir.

Written and directed by Kabir Khan, The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye features Sunny Kaushal and debutante Sharvari as the leading couple. The series is now available on Amazon Prime Video as off January 24, 2020.

