Sunny Kaushal Is Dating His The Forgotten Army Co-Star Sharvari Wagh?

Vicky Kaushal's brother and actor Sunny Kaushal is reportedly off the hook as he might be in a relationship with actress and former assistant director Sharvari Wagh. Sunny and Sharvari had shared the screen space in the web series The Forgotten Army- Azaadi Ke Liye. According to a news report in Spotboye, the two have been dating each other even though they have hidden the same from the public glare.

The report further stated that Sharvari Wagh sparked her dating rumours with Sunny Kaushal after she was spotted at the screening of his upcoming movie Shiddat. However, according to a news report in ETimes, Sharvari avoided getting clicked with her rumoured beau for the paparazzi present at the occasion. It will be interesting to see if the speculated lovebirds go on to confirm their relationship.

Talking about their Amazon Prime web series The Forgotten Army- Azaadi Ke Liye, it was helmed by Kabir Khan. It also marked Sharvari Wagh's acting debut. The show also starred TJ Bhanu and Karanvir Malhotra in pivotal roles.

Apart from this, Sharvari Wagh was as assistant director for the Kartik Aaryan starrer movies Pyaar Ka Punchama 2 and Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety. She also assisted filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra starrer Bajirao Mastani. Sharvari will soon be seen in the much-awaited movie Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Rani Mukherji, Saif Ali Khan and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Meanwhile, Sunny Kaushal is gearing up for his romantic flick Shiddat alongside Radhika Madan. The movie has been helmed by Kunal Deshmukh. It has been released on Disney+ Hotstar today (October 1).

In an earlier interview with a leading publication, Sunny Kaushal had revealed how he was left heartbroken after he was rejected for a shampoo commercial and was told that he cannot act. The Gold actor had said, "I was shattered, really shattered. Only to look back and think, 'It was a shampoo ad. I did not crack a shampoo ad, where I just had to pull the shampoo bottle out of the bag, show it to the camera and sell the shampoo. If I did not crack that, I really was a bad actor at that time." Sunny had made his acting debut with Sunshine Music Tours and Travels.