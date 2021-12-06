Top 10 OTT Releases Of December 2021: Aarya 2, Aranyak, The Witcher 2, Decoupled & More

The year is coming to end and OTT platforms are gearing up for some interesting closing releases. Netflix and Disney for the coming month have plenty of Hindi releases including web shows and movies. Raveena Tandon's debut OTT show Aranyak will be releasing on Dec 10 alongside Sushmita Sen's returning Emmy nominated series Aarya. R Madhavan is all set to make fans laugh and cry with Decoupled while the anticipated release Inside Edge has returned for season 3.

Apart from many Indian web shows, Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar also have some anticipated international releases like the weekly episodes of MCU show Hawkeye, as well as Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo Dicaprio-starrer dark comedy, Don't Look up.

Here are some of the unmissable releases on December 2021,

Aarya 2 - Dec 10 (Disney + Hotstar)

Sushmita Sen's Emmy nominated show is returning with a powerpack season 2. The trailer shows Aarya returning to India for a few days but lands on the mafia's radar pulling her back into the world of crime.

Aranyak - Dec 10 (Netflix)

Raveena Tandon's upcoming show will mark her OTT debut. While not much is known about the show, Netflix described the show as, "Political ploys, personal agendas and a beastly myth all surface as two mismatched hill station cops navigate a web of suspects after a puzzling murder."

Money Heist 5 Volume 2 - Dec 3 (Netflix)

The emotional end to Netflix's hit Spanish series returned for volume 2 on December 3. The show continued on after Tokyo's death as the gang took control of the bank once again and decided to move forward with the heist.

Hawkeye Season Finale - Dec 22 (Disney + Hotstar)

The weekly MCU show, Hawkeye debuted in November with two episodes and is set to end on December 22. The Christmas special will explore Kate Bishop's origin story and possibly attempt a farewell to Jeremy Rener's Clint Barton.

The Witcher 2 - Dec 17 (Netflix)

The Witcher will see Henry Cavill returning as the lead, the show follows adventures of monster hunter Geralt of Rivia and his run-ins with enemies and deadly creatures. The sophomore season will see Geralt protecting Ciri (Allan) at is childhood home in the hopes of keeping the young princess safe from the great powers within herself.

Decoupled - Dec 17 (Netflix)

Decoupled follows R Madhavan playing the role of Arya Iyer, a writer, whose marriage is almost over but he has persuaded his estranged wife (essayed by Chawla) to continue living with him to create the myth of family for their tween daughter, who is terrified of their divorce.

Inside Edge - Dec 3 (Amazon Prime Video)

Richa Chadha-starrer has returned with season 3 after a big break, Created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Kanishk Varma, in the new season the stakes are higher as two arch rivals fight to the end. The show has introduced a new bad guy played by Vivek Oberoi.

Encanto - Dec 24 (Disney + Hotstar)

The new Disney magical film follows The Madrigals, an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift, except Mirabel. However, she soon finds out that she may be the Madrigals last hope.

Dont Look Up - Dec 24 (Netflix)

The dark comedy follows two low-level astronomers who go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth. However, they fail as the asteroid slowly approaches the plant while people are more occupied with capitalism and TikTok stars.

The Unforgivable - Dec 10 (Netflix)

Sandra Bullock-starrer, The Unforgiveable is a drama directed by Nora Fingscheidt and written by Peter Craig. The anticipated release is described by Netflix as, "Released from prison into a society that won't forgive her, a woman convicted of murder searches for the little sister she was forced to leave behind."