 »   »   »  Hit Or Miss? Latest BO Updates Of Sammohanam, RX 100, Pantham And Tej I Love You

The T-town has had quite some surprises with the latest string of movie releases at the Box-office. With the expected movies not so performing well and movies which hit theatres with a low key expectations taking a giant leap, the trade are jubilant and disappointed equally. Let’s take a look at some of the movies which have created quite some sound over the period of few weeks.



Sammohanam

The Sudheer Babu starrer flick had a positive vibe before its release and the momentum was sustained post release as well. However, the content or the appeal wasn’t too great to take the movie past the success line.



Final WW Collections

Nizam- 1.75Cr, Vizag- 0.85Cr, East- 0.48Cr, West- 0.25Cr, Krishna- 0.52Cr, Guntur- 0.35Cr, Nellore- 0.20Cr, Ceded- 0.60Cr, USA- 1.5Cr, Karnataka- 0.20Cr & Rest Estimated- 0.20Cr

Total- 6.9Cr

The final gross summed up to 15.7Cr with the share value amounting to 6.9Cr. The distribution was sold at 8Cr and thus resulting the recovery to 86%. The final verdict is Average.



RX 100

Coming with literally no expectations, RX100 was later branded as the poor man’s Arjun Reddy. The movie is raw, rustic and filled with abundant talent. Probably, the biggest blockbuster in terms of business in the recent times after Rangasthalam.



11 Days WW Collections

Nizam- 4.55Cr, Vizag- 1.03Cr, East- 0.72Cr, West- 0.57Cr, Krishna- 0.6Cr, Guntur- 0.6Cr, Nellore- 0.23Cr, Ceded- 1.15Cr, USA- 0.27Cr & Rest Estimated- 0.48Cr

Total: 10.2Cr

The pre-release business of the movie was a meagre 2.5Cr and the recovery was done in the first 2 days of the movie’s release. RX100 has an astounding recovery of over 400% and is all set to enter into the zone of 500% recovery.



Pantham

After a string of failures, Gopichand had pinned all his hopes on Pantham in eye of a much needed hit. But its again a negative response to the tall, talented and handsome actor. Despite a decent storyline and execution, the movie failed to generate the required buzz to qualify as a Box-office hit.



Pre-release Business

Nizam- 4 Cr, Vizag- 1.5Cr, East- 1.2Cr, West- 0.9Cr, Krishna- 1.1Cr, Guntur- 1.4Cr, Nellore- 0.6Cr, Ceded- 2.5Cr, Overseas- 0.6Cr, Karnataka- 0.9Cr & Rest Estimated- 0.3Cr

Total- 15Cr

Theatrical Collections

Nizam- 2.82Cr, Vizag- 1.25Cr, East- 0.62Cr, West- 0.53Cr, Krishna- 0.6Cr, Guntur- 0.78Cr, Nellore- 0.35Cr, Ceded- 1.45Cr, Overseas- 0.17Cr, Karnataka- 0.45Cr & Rest Estimated- 0.1Cr

Total- 9.12Cr

The recovery of Pantham is just mediocre as it amounts to just over 60% of the share. The movie is termed as a box-office Disaster.



Tej I Love You

With as many as 5 consecutive disasters at the Box-office, Mega Hero Sai Dharam Tej eyed on this flick which had the strong backing of ace director Karunakaran. But it was once again another disappointment for the young actor as he failed to hit the bull’s eye this time around as well. The movie was rejected from the word go by both the critics and the audience, adding more pain to the existing grievances of the young actor.



Pre-release Business

Nizam- 4.5Cr, Vizag- 1.6Cr, East- 1.2Cr, West- 1Cr, Krishna- 1.2Cr, Guntur- 1.4Cr, Nellore- 0.6Cr, Ceded- 2.5Cr, Overseas- 1Cr, Karnataka- 0.9Cr & Rest Estimated- 0.3Cr

Total- 16Cr

Theatrical Collections

Nizam- 0.88Cr, Vizag- 0.6Cr, East- 0.34Cr, West- 0.33Cr, Krishna- 0.37Cr, Guntur- 0.42Cr, Nellore- 0.16Cr, Ceded- 0.7Cr, Rest of India- 0.2Cr & Rest of the World- 0.3Cr.

Total- 4.3Cr

The result is a massive nosedive as the recovery is just 27%. The result of Tej I Love You is beyond Triple Disaster.