 »   »   »  Reasons Why Aravinda Sametha's Pre-release Biz Isn't As Humongous As Expected!

There are less than 24 hours to go for the grand release of Jr. NTR and Trivikram Srinivas's much-anticipated flick, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. Much has been talked about the flick ever since it was announced, as the movie has brought two powerhouses of talents under the same roof. If one is known as the magician of dialogue writing, then the other owns the rights of royalty in dialogue delivery. Imagine the level of combined output and goosebumps generated by the duo with the movie?

The Hype Created

Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava has created a huge hype already due to the combination, teaser, theatrical trailer and songs. The theatrical trailer has garnered a phenomenal response, as it has clocked over 14 Million views with over a staggering 411K Likes in 5 days and thus, making it the highest liked trailer (non-Baahubali) in Tollywood. Anaghanagha and Peniviti songs have already become chart-busters.

Pre-release Numbers

Nizam: 19 Cr, Ceded: 15 Cr, Vizag: 9.2 Cr, East: 6 Cr, West: 4.8 Cr, Guntur: 7.2 Cr, Krishna: 5.5 Cr, Nellore: 3.3 Cr, Karnataka: 8.2 Cr, Rest of India: 1.3 Cr & Overseas: 12.5 Cr

Total- 92 Cr

Low-key Pre-release Business

Despite the fact that Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava has marked the much-awaited combination of Tarak-Trivikram and also for the fact that the last four movies of Tarak have landed on the positive side, the upcoming movie's pre-release business has not touched the magical number of 100 Cr, as it was expected by the trade earlier.

It is to be understood that director Trivikram Srinivas's much-anticipated flick, Agnyathavaasi, was sold at an exorbitant cost but unfortunately, the movie tanked miserably at the box office. This incurred a lot of financial wounds on the distributors and hence, Aravinda Sametha's business is said to have come with adjustments made with the previous distributors to make up for the incurred losses. As both the director and production house remain the same, it wasn't very difficult for them to settle the financial issue.

Though Trivikram has a cult fan base in the US, the maker doesn't seem to take any chance in the said territory, as the movie runs on a faction backdrop where the said genre isn't quite favourable in states.

Advance Booking

The advance booking has been astounding in Telugu states already. Partial advance booking has been released in ticketing portals and fans are bombarding websites for tickets as expected, thanks to the expectations and the massive domestic stardom of Young Tiger NTR. Karnataka bookings too have started, which is picking up its pace, while USA booking is not left way too behind.

Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava features Jr. NTR, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Naga Babu, Eesha Rebba, Supriya Pathak, Rao Ramesh and others in prominent roles. S. Thaman has composed music for the movie, while PS Vinod has cranked the camera.

S. Radhakrishna has bankrolled this big ticket venture under his banner, Haarika & Hassine Creations. The movie is all set to release on 11th Oct, 2018.