Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Start Date & The Contestant Who Has Been Confirmed!

Sree Mukhi

If reports are to be believed, popular television anchor Sree Mukhi has been confirmed to be a part of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. According to a report by Great Andhra, sources close to them have confirmed that she has given the nod to be a part of the show.

Who Are The Other Contestants?

Various other names were also doing the rounds in connection with the contestants list. According to the report, the team has finalized four to five names whereas the discussions with the other probable contestants are still underway.

Regarding The Host

The promo which was aired by Bigg Boss Telugu team had thrown some hints regarding the host of the show. Many believe that Nagarjuna has been confirmed as the host of the show. An official announcement from the team is being awaited.

The Commencement Date Of The Show

The fans are waiting for the beginning of Bigg Boss Telugu show. It is being believed that it would begin in July. Some of the reports that have been doing the rounds claim that Bigg Boss Telugu 3 will begin on July 21, 2019. The waiting game continues.