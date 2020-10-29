Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Contestant Punarnavi Bhupalam Gets Engaged To Beau Udbhav Raghunandan

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestant Punarnavi Bhupalam recently got engaged to her actor-boyfriend Udbhav Raghunandan. The duo shared photos of them flaunting their rings on their respective Instagram handles.

Punarnavi Bhupalam shared a photo in which she focused on the ring and her beau Raghunandan can be seen standing in the background with blur effect. She wrote, "I had to say yes @itsudbhav and I will tell you all about our BIG DAY tomorrow."

On the other hand, Udbhav Raghunandan shared their cosy picture and captioned it as, "@punarnavib She said yes Naaaice Can't wait to tell you all about the big day tomorrow."

Considering both the posts, looks like the duo has decided to make a big announcement tomorrow. Well, their post has indeed made fans curious, as they can't wait for the announcement. Apart from that, fans started pouring in best wishes to for the new couple in the tinsel town.

Talking about the couple, Punarnavi made her acting debut with Telugu film, Uyyala Jampala (2013). She has featured in many films such as Malli Malli Idhi Rani Roju (2015), Manasuku Nachindi (2018), Enduko Emo (2018) and so on. On Television, she has featured as a guest in Alitho Saradaga and 2020 Anukunnadi Okati Ayyinadi Okati.

On the other hand, Udbhav Raghunandan has acted in YouTube web series Memu.