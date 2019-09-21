Gaddalakonda Ganesh Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers

Telugu360 @Telugu360

#Valmiki Review - Raw gripping tale of a gangster from the lens of a maiden director @IamVarunTej shows his mass dimension and @harish2you does a good job adapting the story.

Garu. Really the director and the choreographer studied you, they pulled the best out of you.

And your performance is not less than wonderful. Very well done. Thank you for entertaining us. #Valmiki #GaddalakondaGanesh

Good 1st half.. A bit slow and dragged 2nd half.. Overall One time Watchable.

Velluvochi godavaramma song tarvatha nunchi cinema Godavari lo kottukupoyindhi 🙏

Varun Tej career best performance 👌 #GaddalakondaGanesh

Shootings & Titles can be restricted but not the affection of audience#GaddalakondaGanesh takes off MASSive start Spellbounding make over of @IamVarunTej makes awestruck every1everyframe, thanks to powerful dir @harish2you potraying style of a hero@hegdepooja is adorable

There is a confusion on, in which era flashback episode shown..

#Devatha was released in 1982 and hero wears bell bottom so initially I thought its 1982 era but then

MahaBharat was telecasted in DD in 1988 by when Bellbottom pants were outdated...

#Valmiki