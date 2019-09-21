English
    Gaddalakonda Ganesh Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers

    The eagerly awaited Gadalakonda Ganesh, a remake of the Tamil film Jigarthanda, hit screens on Friday (September 20, 2019), opening to a thunderous response at the box office. The film, featuring Varun Tej in a massy avatar, also impressed critics, much to the delight of 'Mega' fans. Now, in an unfortunate development, Gadalakonda Ganesh has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and is available for free download, which has the potential to affect its box office collections. Needless to say, movie buffs are upset about the leak for obvious reasons. It remains to be seen whether Gadalakonda Ganesh is able to overcome this setback, becoming a hit.

    Meanwhile, here are a few tweets about Gaddalakonda Ganesh.

    Telugu360 @Telugu360

    Telugu360 @Telugu360

    #Valmiki Review - Raw gripping tale of a gangster from the lens of a maiden director @IamVarunTej shows his mass dimension and @harish2you does a good job adapting the story.

    @14ReelsPlus

    Sudheer Bhimala @sudheerbhimala

    Sudheer Bhimala @sudheerbhimala

    @DimpleHayathi

    Garu. Really the director and the choreographer studied you, they pulled the best out of you.

    And your performance is not less than wonderful. Very well done. Thank you for entertaining us. #Valmiki #GaddalakondaGanesh

    King Balu @kingbalu99

    King Balu @kingbalu99

    Good 1st half.. A bit slow and dragged 2nd half.. Overall One time Watchable.

    Velluvochi godavaramma song tarvatha nunchi cinema Godavari lo kottukupoyindhi 🙏

    Varun Tej career best performance 👌 #GaddalakondaGanesh

    SKN @SKNonline

    SKN @SKNonline

    Shootings & Titles can be restricted but not the affection of audience#GaddalakondaGanesh takes off MASSive start Spellbounding make over of @IamVarunTej makes awestruck every1everyframe, thanks to powerful dir @harish2you potraying style of a hero@hegdepooja is adorable

    Simham Lantodu Dora 💪 @Twittarodu

    Simham Lantodu Dora 💪 @Twittarodu

    There is a confusion on, in which era flashback episode shown..

    #Devatha was released in 1982 and hero wears bell bottom so initially I thought its 1982 era but then

    MahaBharat was telecasted in DD in 1988 by when Bellbottom pants were outdated...

    #Valmiki

    So, will you be watching Gaddalakonda Ganesh over the weekend? Tell us in the space below.

    (Social media posts haven't been edited)

