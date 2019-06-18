English
    Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (40 Days): Mahesh Babu's Movie Hits The Jackpot

    The dashing Mahesh Babu is beyond any doubt, one of the most bankable and sought-after stars in Tollywood today. A mass hero in his own right, 'Prince' is loved by all and sundry due to his charismatic personality, boyish charm, remarkable versatility as performer and bindass nature. During his career, the 'Super Star' has worked in quite a few popular movies, which has proved that he is a force to be reckoned with. At present, he is in the limelight due to his latest release Maharshi, which is still going strong at the box office.

    Maharshi On A Roll

    According to initial reports, Maharshi has collected close to Rs 104 crore in 40 days at the Worldwide box office and given Mahesh Babu fans a reason to rejoice. As the film needed to collect Rs 101 crore in order to reach break-even, it is already a profitable venture for most distributors.

    A Winner At Home

    The film has fared well at the AP/TS box office as well and is already in the green. Maharshi's total share stands at around Rs 83 crore, which is an impressive figure.

    Two In A Row

    Last year, Mahesh Babu gave strong proof of his star power when Bharat Ane Nenu opened to a good response at the box office and emerged a hit. With Maharshi, he has delivered two consecutive hits and proved his mettle.

    The Confidence Pays Off

    While speaking at the Maharshi pre-release event, ace producer Dil Raju had said that Maharshi would be a hit and thanked Vamshi Paidipally for dedicating two years of his life to the film.

    "Vamshi did the best what he can do for the movie. He kept his soul for this movie. I have seen the final cut of the movie it's just mindblowing. After seeing the climax of the movie I had tears in my eyes," he had said.

    The box office results prove that he was right.

    What's Next?

    With Maharshi in theatres, Mahesh Babu is set to turn his attention to Sarileru Neekevvaru, which will be directed by F2 fame Anil Ravipudi. The film features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

