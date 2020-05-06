Dance With Shriya Saran! The Paisa Vasool actress Raises Money For COVID-19 Relief Funds

Dance With Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran recently shared a video of herself encouraging fans to participate in a fundraiser for Coronavirus. The Paisa Vasool actress asked her fans to donate Rs 200 for the cause. She said, "You can dance with me and do a yoga session. All you have to do is donate 200 rupees."

Process To Dance With Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran said that after two weeks, 2 winners will be chosen who can participate in activities with her. The actress revealed that she has joined hands with The Kindness Foundation and Chennai Task Force to help with their Coronavirus relief efforts. Two lucky winners will get a chance to dance with Shriya. They have to do some yoga at home or whatever brightens their quarantine. They then have to donate Rs 200 and email it.

Difficulties For Shriya Saran During Lockdown

A few days ago, Shriya Saran had claimed that she and her husband Andrei lived in different rooms despite staying in the same house. She had told the Times Of India, "Gradually, the gravity of the situation hit home as we started reading up more about the pandemic. To make matters worse, Andrei began to develop a dry cough and fever. We rushed to a hospital but the doctors were overwhelmed and urged us to leave. 'Chances are that even if he doesn't have COVID-19, he will get it if he stays here,' the doctors told us. So we decided to go home and self-isolate ourselves and get treatment at home. We slept in different rooms and maintained a safe distance from each other. Thankfully, he's feeling better now, so I hope the worst is behind us."

Future Projects

Shriya Saran will next be seen in Tamil film, Naragasooran, which is written and directed by Karthick Naren. She will be seen opposite Arvind Swami and it also stars Sundeep Kishen, Aathmika and Indrajith Sukumaran in key roles.