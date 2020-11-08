Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu's Maldives Honeymoon: Pictures Win The Internet

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu, the newly married couple are now enjoying their honeymoon in the Maldives. The beautiful actress, who tied the knot with the interior designer in a private ceremony on October 30, 2020, had shared the pictures of the duo's passports and luggage recently, hinting that the honeymoon is on.

Now, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's new pictures from their honeymoon are winning the internet. The Acharya actress looks breathtakingly gorgeous in the red high slit dress, which is teamed up with matching earrings, sunglasses, and a hat. Gautam Kitchlu, on the other hand, looks in his casual best in the honeymoon pictures.

View this post on Instagram @conrad_maldives you beauty 😍 A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Nov 8, 2020 at 2:56am PST

View this post on Instagram My beach essentials 😎 A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Nov 8, 2020 at 3:02am PST

It is a love cum arranged marriage for Gautam Kitchlu and Kajal Aggarwal, who have been close friends for the past 10 years. Interestingly, the couple was dating initially for almost 3 years. Even after their break up, Kajal and Gautam shared a close friendship and remained in touch. According to the actress, the duo realised that they are the right partners for each other after the lockdown began.

Also Read:

EXCLUSIVE! Kajal Aggarwal On Being Called Mrs Kitchlu: I Love The Sound Of It

Kajal Aggarwal Forced Gautam To Go Down On His Knees & Said She Won't Get Married Until He Does