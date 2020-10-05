Kajal Aggarwal Getting Hitched To Gautam Kitchlu In November?

Not too long ago, there were reports about Kajal Aggarwal's secret engagement with a Mumbai-based businessman Gautam Kitchlu. Well now, as per news channel TV 9, the actress is all set to enter wedlock in November 2020.

Let us tell you it was highly speculated that Kajal got engaged to Gautam during the COVID-19 lockdown, in a close-knit ceremony with only close family and friends in attendance. However, neither a confirmation nor pictures of the engagement ceremony have been leaked till date to unveil the authenticity of the rumours.

Interestingly, last year she had revealed in Laxmi Manchu's chat show Feet Up With The Stars that she would never marry a person from the film industry. She had also added that she is planning to settle down in 2020. Recently, a few throwback pictures of Kajal with her rumoured fiancé had surfaced on the internet.

Meanwhile, talking about her film career, Kajal will next be seen opposite Chiranjeevi in Koratala Siva's Acharya. The film will soon start rolling and will also feature Ram Charan and Sonu Sood. Her Tamil projects include Brinda Gopal's Hey Sinamika alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari, and Shankar's Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role.

Acharya Team To Go For A Trial Shoot Without Megastar Chiranjeevi?

Chiranjeevi Reveals Why Ram Charan's Inclusion In Acharya Is Important For Him!